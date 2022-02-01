LOOK: Africa's first voco hotel opens in Rosebank

The Bank, Rosebank's striking new architectural gem, is a short distance from the Gautrain (Metro Express) and surrounded by the walk-work-play district of Rosebank. voco The Bank Johannesburg Rosebank takes space, sophistication and artistry to the next level, with a range of beautifully appointed rooms and suites featuring the thoughtful, relaxed and unstuffy design so characteristic of the voco brand, as well as a collection of original local artwork.

An upscale sanctuary, an international business hub renowned for its shopping, art and design, and exclusivity, voco The Bank Johannesburg Rosebank delivers on the promise of its name – “to invite” or to “come together" in Latin. "As part of our growth strategy in Africa, we have partnered with Valor to expand our footprint on the Continent. Valor has been our long-term partner in the United States and the United Kingdom, and we are delighted to open our first voco hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa,“ said Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East, and Africa, IHG. Mattar added voco The Bank Johannesburg Rosebank was a great entry to market for IHG. The hotel is considered distinct with character in the buzzing "walk-work-play" district of Rosebank and will be a great addition to the destination.

’’This new opening in the trendy hub of Rosebank adds to the momentum we are building in the IMEA region with six voco hotels openings in key cities," Mattar continues. The 131-room hotel embodies the characteristics of voco with exclusive features and distinctive hallmarks, setting it apart for a memorable stay. Every guest will experience the voco signature “come on in” warm welcome, promising a swift and simple check in, with voco hosts available throughout the guest's stay as resident experts, and a locally inspired welcome treat. voco bank, Family Suite As part of the transformational works carried out at the property, the guest rooms benefit from the voco design concept with thoughtful comforts; cosy bedding made from 100% recycled materials, Antipodes high-quality organic amenities in larger dispenser bottles, and high-speed wi-fi, Smart TVs, executive desks and in-room refreshments. So guests can relax and indulge in some “me time” when they stay at voco.

voco bank, One-Bedroom Suite Double volume ceilings, chic modern bathrooms and valet parking complete this distinctive upscale experience, while business travellers will be delighted with thoughtful features such as the in-room hand-held clothes steamers and large workspace with international adaptors and USB ports. For a taste of “voco life”, the all-day eatery, Proud Mary, is located on the ground floor of The Bank building, while Workshop17 can be found just one floor up. voco Johannesburg Rosebank also features a fully equipped gym. Guests staying at voco The Bank Johannesburg Rosebank can enjoy in-room dining selecting from Proud Mary's menu featuring delicious small plates, salads, grills and a boutique wine list you would find at no other eatery in town.