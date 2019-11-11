LOOK: BA gives its OR Tambo lounge a first class upgrade









Pictures: Supplied British Airways has opened its refurbished Johannesburg lounge as part of its £6.5-billion customer investment plan. The lounge, situated on the first floor of OR Tambo's international departures, has undergone a significant refurbishment, with the 880m2 floor space having been converted into one spacious lounge, with a dedicated boutique dining area for First customers. The meticulously curated lounge follows a new design concept, which debuted in 2018 and incorporates local design features with the best of British. In this case the British and South African elements blend to deliver a contemporary look and feel with warm, welcoming African notes. Offering a modern, lobby bar area for socialising, the lounge also houses a brasserie dining area and office space with ample work stations and power outlets. A peaceful, separate area is available for passengers who want to relax and recharge ahead of their journey. Zoned areas enable guests to select their preferred area depending on their mood and requirements. The lobby bar, with its signature lighting, offers an extensive display of spirits, beers and soft drinks and a selection of fine South African wines.

Catering in the onsite kitchen is provided by Food Directions. The menu includes hot and cold options including fresh seasonal salads, mezze, local charcuterie and Indezi River cheeses as well as traditional comfort-food favourites such as Cape Malay curry.

The newly introduced First Boutique Dining pairs a pre-flight al-la-carte menu, designed by the in-house chef, with an extensive wine list featuring selections from some of South leading estates.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience, said: “We’re delighted to present the next step in our significant customer investment with the re-opening of the Johannesburg lounge.

Every detail has been carefully designed and we’ve created a space to meet our customers’ needs – whether they want to relax with a hot meal, work in peace or enjoy a drink at the lobby bar, the lounge will get their travels off to the best start.”

The new OR Tambo lounge opens as the airline is investing £6.5-billion for its customers over five years, including the installation of wifi and power in every aircraft seat, fitting 128 long-haul aircraft with new interiors and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft.