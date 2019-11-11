British Airways has opened its refurbished Johannesburg lounge as part of its £6.5-billion customer investment plan.
The lounge, situated on the first floor of OR Tambo's international departures, has undergone a significant refurbishment, with the 880m2 floor space having been converted into one spacious lounge, with a dedicated boutique dining area for First customers.
The meticulously curated lounge follows a new design concept, which debuted in 2018 and incorporates local design features with the best of British. In this case the British and South African elements blend to deliver a contemporary look and feel with warm, welcoming African notes.
Offering a modern, lobby bar area for socialising, the lounge also houses a brasserie dining area and office space with ample work stations and power outlets.
A peaceful, separate area is available for passengers who want to relax and recharge ahead of their journey.
Zoned areas enable guests to select their preferred area depending on their mood and requirements.
The lobby bar, with its signature lighting, offers an extensive display of spirits, beers and soft drinks and a selection of fine South African wines.