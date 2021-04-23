LOOK: City Lodge hotel group unveils 4-star Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City

City Lodge Hotel Group unveiled its flagship four-star Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City in Midrand last month.

The four-star 168-room Courtyard Hotel is conveniently located across the road from the iconic Mall of Africa close to the Sandton and Midrand CBDs, Gautrain Midrand Station, and major highways.

To bring to life the interior design dream, the group worked with Louise Nogueira Dracopoulos, owner of Oniro Studios.

“Entrusted to realise a new vision for their four-star brand, the Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel Group highlighted the importance of representing a South African context and flair throughout the concept," Dracopoulos said.

Conference space. Picture: Supplied

Design is all about evoking emotion in us. Each space throughout the building was designed with careful consideration to ensure that it captured the essence of South African contextual elements merged with a subtle art deco feel, Dracopoulos explained.

Reception

Reception. Picture: Supplied

The reception space is warm and inviting with a custom chandelier, an emerald tiled wall feature, and panelled ceilings above as the main features when you enter the hotel.

Bedrooms

Bedroom. Picture: Supplied

Bedrooms and suites have been designed with soothing shades of green that sit alongside stylish, enduring contemporary furniture pieces, all tied together with a bespoke circular rug.

Restaurants

Restaurants in the hotel include The Protea on the ground floor that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner off of a sophisticated, contemporary menu and The Highline on the ninth floor that specialises in gourmet light meals for lunch and dinner.

The Highline restaurant. Picture: Supplied

The Highline is also the perfect place to watch the sunset with your favourite beverage from a wide selection on offer.

The Protea restaurant. Picture: Supplied

At the Protea restaurant, teals and low sheen brass play off other textures such as terrazzo and concrete tiles to create drama in every corner of the restaurant.

The Club lounge

The club lounge. Picture: Supplied

The space is a valley of greens with some zebra patterned touches on the upholstery and custom brass metal kudu head sculptures fixed above the banqueting seating which represent our beautiful wildlife.

The hotel has opened with 84 rooms and four suites available, with a plan to open the remaining 80 rooms on a demand basis.

It is designed to attract business travellers during the week and leisure visitors on weekends, as well as a blend of ‘bleisure' guests who work remotely while enjoying some alone time, according to the group.

In keeping with the group’s overall sustainability journey, the property was designed with environmentally-friendly practices in place and received a Green Star 4-star Custom Design certified rating from the Green Building Council of SA in February 2021.

“Inspiration for this property, from its sustainability features to its cutting-edge design, has been sourced from and inspired by best practice in hospitality around the world. With luxury finishes and an open, airy feel, it should give great safety reassurance to guests as it opens amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, and has excellent longevity as the tourism industry recovers,” chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotel Group, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo said.

This is the 63rd hotel in the City Lodge Hotel Group, 56th in South Africa and sixth in the Courtyard Hotel brand.