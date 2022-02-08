LOOK: From an office park to luxurious hotel apartments

Urban village-style seems to be the modern way of living as millennials are keen on the concept. Urban living is attracting interest from, particularly, first-time buyers and working professionals. The apartments are a mixture of hotel and apartment, its modern approach to property development is a clever way to get buyers to respond. This especially applies to new and upcoming generation of first-time buyers and investors as it offers residents the opportunity to work between the different clubs within the city.

BlackBrick, Setso Property Fund, and Growthpoint Properties will launch on March 5. They will service long and short-stay residential and travelling communities at BlackBrick Bedford and will be packed with its popular facilities, services and amenities such as co-working spaces, padel tennis, pool clubhouse, outdoor cinema, running trail, all day café and deli and more to follow.

BlackBrick Bedford is situated between Sandton and the airport. This is the first time any offices have been converted into residences in the area. One of the reasons as to why this development could be a great success, is its location. It's a great proximity to OR Tambo International Airport, minutes away from various retail and restaurants at Eastgate, Bedford Centre, Park Meadows Shopping Centre, Village View Shopping Centre and The Neighbourhood Square.