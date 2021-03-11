LOOK: Inside Oskido’s luxury Airbnb apartment

South African recording artist Oskido is the latest celebrity to add Airbnb host to his expansive resume. The Woza Nana hit maker posted about his new business venture on Twitter. He posted: "Hello guys. I’m so excited to tell you that my #airbnb is up and for business. “I would like to host you. “Please use the link below for bookings." (sic)

The listing is located in Hyde Park in Joburg and ideal for two guests.

According to the listing, the one-bedroom luxury apartment is 500m from Hyde Park Corner and minutes away from Rosebank, Sandton and Melrose Arch.

The apartment is tastefully decorated and looks cosy.

Offering the perfect spot to "rest, relax and even work in a laid back environment", the apartment boasts an open plan kitchen, with a dining and living area that leads to a balcony with stunning views of Hyde Park.

Guests will also enjoy free wi-fi, gym, steam room, ice room and a restaurant.

The listing will be available from April 1, but travellers can make bookings.

Travellers will fork out R960 per night.

Twitter users commented on the new Airbnb, calling it “beautiful” and “stunning”.

User @matabese commented: "Stunning. .guys look at the pool area." (sic)

User @BonganiJobe87 commented: "Looks amazing grootman, congrats." (sic)

South African personality DJ Zinhle also has an apartment listed on Airbnb.

The Umlilo hitmaker spent months designing the apartment located in Bryanston in Johannesburg, which became available for use in October last year.

The well-designed apartment showcases a chandelier dangling from the ceiling, plush set of chairs and colourful art.

The bedroom has a green feature wall with white mirrors above the bedside table featuring a lampshade, flowers and candles.