LOOK: Inside the new Orlando Pirates-themed hotel room designed by Latoyah Mei

Orlando Pirates, the first South African football club to win the CAF Cup in 1995, continues to be a trendsetter. In partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, the Sea Robbers launched the Orlando Pirates rooms at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott Johannesburg Melrose Arch - making it the first of its kind in Africa.

IOL Lifestyle visited one of the rooms, and we were impressed by the work of Layotah Mei, the interior designer who designed the rooms. Founder of Lint Design House, Mei graduated from Greenside Design Center College of Design. As a person who grew up in Soweto (Naledi), working on this project brought her closer to home because there was no way she would design Orlando Pirates-themed rooms without embracing Soweto.

As you enter the room, you can see from the colours that it is an Orlando Pirates room. It is black and white with a touch of red on items like the lining on the cushions, ottoman and the hall of fame cabinet with a soccer boot and the ball used at the last MTN 8 final before the new changes of introducing a new cup. The Orlando Pirates-themed room. Picture: Shaum Smith. The wall above the bed boasts a striking mural of Orlando Pirates legends such as Jomo Sono, Happy Jele and others. On both sides of the mural are hanging black and white beaded lights, which resemble the Soweto Towers, one of Soweto’s most loved tourist attractions.

Orlando Pirates legends mural and Soweto Towers beaded lights. “It was so important to have the Soweto element in the room and add the Soweto Towers. Growing up, I used to go to school in town, but whenever I entered Soweto, I knew I was home when I saw those Orlando Towers. So they add so much value. Even the guests will resonate with that because they are familiar with the towers,” she said. One of the reasons we like the room is that it gives you the essence of Soweto in a luxurious way. The wooden slates that divide the shower from the whole room resemble the fence at the Mandela House in Vilakazi Street. Speaking of the famous street in Soweto, another element that goes unnoticed is the inscription “1937,” the year in which Orlando Pirates was born, boldly written on the back of the door. It’s not written in any regular font, its font is the same as 1947, one of the best eateries at Vilakazi Street. And as a bonus, the wardrobe space looks like a changeroom locker, where soccer players put their stuff before heading to the pitch.

Orlando Pirates themed rooms. Thandi Merafe, media director at Orlando Pirates, says although the rooms are Pirates themed, they are open to any football fan who wants to experience luxury in Buccaneer style. “Orlando Pirates is a distinct and iconic brand not only in South Africa but also in the African continent and beyond. The Skull & Crossbones were a symbol of hope during the apartheid era, and Orlando Pirates continues to be a beacon of hope to all our people.” Sean Maher, Market Vice President, South Africa, Marriott International, says following the successful launch of the Orlando Pirates-themed rooms, they are definitely launching more football-themed rooms across the country.