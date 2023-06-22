LOOK: Maslow Time Square Hotel offers multi-star accommodation for every budget

Maslow Time Square boasts a casino, hotel, multi-purpose arena, and various retail tenants. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining experiences with restaurants, lounges, and bars offering diverse cuisines.

The hotel’s location is ideal for avid shoppers as it is situated across from Menlyn Mall, providing easy access to shopping opportunities. Maslow Time Square has gained popularity among African presidents and celebrities, having hosted notable figures such as Joe Thomas, Anthony Hamilton, and Kenny Latimore. All 238 rooms, including the 10 suites, offer contemporary styling, comfort, and a warm welcome. The grading differences lie in the size, design, and decorative finishes of each room.

According to Lesego Kitsa, the Rooms Division Manager at Time Square, this innovative concept allows travellers to customize their accommodation based on their needs and budget. Kitsa, who has a background in hotel operations and business administration, has been instrumental in implementing this concept since joining the hotel five years ago. The luxurious five-star ‘Zenith Level’ room Picture: Supplied Guests staying in the luxurious Zenith Level rooms not only have access to premium amenities but also get to enjoy a scenic breakfast buffet in the Luminary Lounge on the 12th floor, offering stunning city views. Additionally, they can witness breathtaking sunsets from the Solis bar, which features its own splash pool.

The hotel’s gym, available to residents, provides panoramic 360-degree views of Menlyn and Pretoria, allowing guests to enjoy the scenery while breaking a sweat. The four-star ‘Median Room’ Picture: Supplied Maslow Time Square operates on dynamic pricing, and the best available rates for their three-star graded rooms, starting at around R2200 per night, including breakfast. These rooms are suitable for quick trips. The four-star graded rooms offer increased comfort and are ideal for families or guests planning longer stays to explore the city. Despite the varying room ratings, Kitsa emphasized that the hotel maintains a consistent five-star service standard throughout all its departments, including reception, restaurants, and other facilities.

As the Rooms Division Manager, Kitsa oversees several departments within the hotel, including Front Office, Concierge and Porter Services, Housekeeping, Facilities, and Security. In addition to bed and breakfast bookings, the hotel offers value-added packages such as Date Night, Stay for 3 nights and pay for 2, and Senior Citizen packages. Guests can find the best rates for these packages by booking through the Sun International website booking engine.