LOOK: SA's new billion rand hotels will feature AI-powered robots, out of this world dining

New South African hotel group, Hotel Sky, is hoping to make a statement when they open one of their two hotels next month. The close to R2-billion project has hit some bumps due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the hotel brand is set to open two properties that will have people talking. From its AI-powered robots, Instagram worthy backdrops and its state of the art dining and entertainment options, the brand aims to please discerning travellers’ needs. Hotel Sky Sandton will open in November and located close to shopping and business amenities in Sandton, while Hotel Sky Cape Town is set to debut early February 2021. Despite its extravagant interior and exterior, the hotel group wants to make it accessible for all types of travellers. Managing Director of Richland Properties Paul Kelley, the developer of the project, said that the goal is to “offer a five-star experience and a four-star product at a two-star price.”

He told IOL Travel: "We always wanted to bring a new dynamic product to the market that caters for tech-savvy people. Our goal is to offer the best connectivity, a modern and unique style that reflects the local flair, and a product that is affordable with the best quality, thus reintroducing real hospitality and fun.

“The location of each hotel is extremely important. We offer a superior product at a superior address at the best price. Most budget or select-service hotels are outside of the business hub, which is why the rates are slightly lower. We want to offer more affordable rates in a prime location.”

Kelly said the brand aim to introduce 8 additional hotels in South Africa within the next 3 to 4 years. ”We are not averse to international opportunities, but South Africa is our primary focus at the moment,” he said.

Putting the final touches to Hotel Sky Sandton

The yet to be rated hotel will offer 453 rooms including suites and accessible rooms. It will boast 3 restaurants, including Equinox, Eclipse and Galileo Lounge. Amenities include a 190 seater Infinity Auditorium, 240 Capacity Solstice conference room, and 11 smaller boardrooms and meeting rooms to cater for business travellers. The hotel also boasts a spa, gym, pool terrace and sundowner bar and contactless app-based booking, check-in and room access.

Lexi, Micah and Ariel are bound to get all the attention. The three out of six AI-powered robots who will assist with guest relations, luggage and room service. Their role is to support the Hotel Sky employees.

The new Cape Town attraction

Hotel Sky Cape Town, located in Foreshore, boasts 540 rooms, 3 restaurants including the iconic sky bar that offers 360-degree views of Cape Town, the Waterfront, Table Bay, Table Mountain and up the west coast, a gym, heated pool and pool terrace and contactless app-based booking, check-in and room access. The three AI-powered robots are yet to be named.

