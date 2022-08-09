LOOK: Scores march to Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Women’s Day

Durban - Scores of people were seen dressed in ANC, South African and even Mamelodi Sundowns colours as they marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to celebrate Women’s Day. Independent Media photographer Jacques Naude was on the ground and captured the crowd of people singing a song dedicated to Winnie Mandela.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura was seen leading the march alongside members of the ANCWL. “For as long as women bear the brunt of criminality, particularly GBV, we will not rest. This morning I join the ANC Women’s League as we marched to the Union Buildings as part of our recommitment to be at the forefront, 365 days, of putting an end to all crimes against women,” Mkhura said on his social media. For as long as women bear the brunt of criminality, particularly GBV, we will not rest. This morning I join the ANC Women’s League as we march to the Union Buildings as part of our recommitment to be at the forefront, 365 days, of putting an end to all crimes against women. pic.twitter.com/Oj1FAbRu7T — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) August 9, 2022 The South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department were also present and conducted a parade with their band.

Women from various law enforcement agencies lead the march against Gender-Based Violence to the Union Buildings #WomensDay2022 #GPWomensDay pic.twitter.com/iv8Tcv6bG4 — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) August 9, 2022 Naude caught up with Mavis Khumalo from Boksburg who was a part of the crowd for an interview to ask her why she was at the march on Tuesday. “It was very nice today because I am here to celebrate Women’s Day. Women’s Day feels so nice because I will fight for our freedom and our kids and women and child abuse. Thank you very much. Amandla! Awethu,” Khumalo said. The Women’s Day celebration is meant to commemorate the work done by a group of women in 1956, who marched to the Union Buildings to protest the atrocities of the apartheid regime.

