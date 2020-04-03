Meet Hazel, the hotel dog that's become an Instagram hit

Home* Suite Hotels, caused a few tails wagging when they mentioned plans plans to adopt a resident dog at the opening of their first hotel in Bristol Road, Rosebank, last year. Honouring that promise, the hotel recently welcomed two-year old rescue dog Hazel from Oscars Arc via the Woof Project. Hazel made her social media debut when the hotel asked followers to give her a name via their Instagram page. Suggestions poured (or pawed) in and voters agreed that the brindle, staffie-mix suited the name Hazel.

Since her arrival, Hazel has become a key talking-point at the hotel, enjoying many a spoil and an abundance of attention from staff members and guests.

Hotel Manager and adoptive mother Hilois Greyling says that she was initially reluctant to carry out the task of finding a suitable pet for the hotel. “It’s not every day that you are tasked with adopting a dog for the ‘office’,” she says, “and I knew that we had to be very careful in our selection, given the fact that guests would not be impressed with a puppy chewing on their luggage.”

Turns out, Hazel has been a perfect fit for the hotel; her calm, unobtrusive and patient nature steals the hearts of guests. The pet-friendly hotel has added a doggy-treat jar at reception because guests are always trying to sneak her a nibble.

Hazel, who waits at the hotel front entrance, tail wagging, for new guests to arrive, can be found living the high life on the hotel’s social media pages.

Home* Suite Hotels plan to keep the doggy love flowing by including a resident pooch at all of their pet-friendly suited pipeline hotels.

“We aim to create a welcome, homely feel to all of our hotels and what better way to be welcomed home than by an adorable dog?” says Gidon Novick, founder and chief dog campaigner at Home* Suite Hotels.

While the hotel is in lockdown, Hazel can be seen living it up, ‘home alone-style’ on the hotels social media feeds.

