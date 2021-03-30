No plans for the long weekend? Check out our ultimate Easter bucket list

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The upcoming Easter weekend is the perfect time to venture out with your loved ones safely. Whether it’s a daycation, an overnight trip or a weekend away, there are plenty of things to do in South Africa. Wahida Parker, the managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company in Cape Town, said the holiday is the perfect time to explore South Africa. “It’s often the case that some of the best attractions around us are never really enjoyed by locals. For example, we have incredible moments at the cableway with locals experiencing a trip to the top of Table Mountain for the first time despite having lived here their entire lives. “There are many adventures that you and your loved ones can go on in your very own backyard. Make a point of taking some time out to experience something different. Not only will you discover new places, but it can also be beneficial to your overall well-being,” she said. Here are some activities for your Easter weekend bucket list in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal:

Gauteng

Modderfontein Reserve

Modderfontein Reserve is a 275-hectare private park that consists of Modderfontein Spruit, many dams, grassland and hills. The reserve is opened for all activities, including running, cycling, hiking, birdwatching, picnicking and fishing every day from 6am to 6pm. The entry fee is R30 an adult and R15 a child. Located at Arden Road. Visit https://modderfonteinreserve.co.za/

Pata Pata

Some comfort food for the soul... #PataPata #Home#Maboneng Posted by Pata Pata onThursday, 3 December 2020

The 1960’s-styled restaurant and jazz bar is named after Miriam Makeba’s hit song “Pata Pata”. Head to Pata Pata for soothing jazz music and delicious food, including oxtail, pap and wors and burgers. You will find it at 286 Fox Street in Jeppestown.

Walkhaven Dog Park

If you don’t want to leave your dog at home, then head to Walkhaven Dog Park. Situated in Muldersdrift next to the Cradle of Humankind on 22 hectares of rolling grassland and boasting two large dams, it’s the ideal place to unwind. Doggies enter free, but adults pay R40 and children and pensioners pay R25. Open from 7am until 6pm. Visit www.facebook.com/Walkhaven/about/?ref=page_internal

Western Cape

Table Mountain

Table Mountain, named Africa's leading tourist attraction at last year’s World Travel Awards, is a must for first-time visitors. Take the cableway up and enjoy an afternoon of great food and exploring.

Boulders Beach

Along the white sand shores of Boulders Beach you’ll find African penguins waddling around or swimming in the waves, occasionally emerging to spy on tourists. Located just outside of Simon’s Town, the picturesque destination is sheltered from the wind and makes for an ideal spot to take a dip in the water and snap a selfie.

Go for wine tasting at Groot Constantia

Known as the oldest wine producing farm in South Africa, Groot Constantia produces white wines, rosé, an MCC, red wines, a Cape ruby, a brandy and their Grand Constance sweet wine.

Historical greats like Napoleon Bonaparte, Jane Austen and King George V have visited or sampled a glass of wine from the winery. Tastings are from Monday to Sunday from 9am.

Tastings start from R100. Visit https://grootconstantia.co.za

KwaZulu-Natal

Hot-air balloon experiences

Get up before sunrise and enjoy the morning in a hot-air balloon. The activity, hosted by Hot Air Ballooning SA in the KZN Midlands, Champagne Valley in the Drakensberg and Tala Valley, takes three to four hours, including travel time. It’s safe for all over the age of 5. Rates vary depending on your location and the number of people on the ride. The activity is dependent on the weather.

Visit www.hotairballooningsa.co.za/

Durban Funworld

Durban’s iconic beachfront amusement park Durban Funworld is a must-visit attraction. Parents and their children will spend hours happily occupied at this city gem, whether they enjoy the fun-filled rides or the cable car, which boasts some grand views of the Durban beachfront and its architecture. Rides start from R30.

Visit www.durbanfunworld.com/

Phezulu Safari Park

Phezulu Safari Park, which is in the Valley of a 1000 Hills, offers game drives and celebrates all things reptilian. A game drive costs R200 a person and entry to the reptile park or hiking is R50 a person. Visit www.phezulusafaripark.co.za/