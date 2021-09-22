No travel plans this Heritage Day? Here are some tips

Whether it’s through our arts and culture, food, history or biodiversity, there's plenty to see and do in South Africa on Heritage Day. Here are some ideas: Explore heritage through food

Across the country, restaurants will be serving traditional South African dishes to patrons on Heritage Day. If you’re in Johannesburg, pop into OUIBAR at Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank for breakfast. If you’re not an early bird, then head up to RED Roof for South African-inspired platters and cocktails that are proudly local. If you dress up to celebrate your cultural heritage, you get a free drink. If you’re in Cape Town, Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront is hosting a braai buffet feast. There will be many South African dishes on offer.

Take a virtual arts and culture tour View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel and Art (@lets_travel_virtually) This is a fun and exciting way to learn more about your culture and other cultures with the whole family. You can turn to Google for fun virtual arts and culture tours. Google Arts & Culture has recently joined forces with SA Tourism to launch the online exhibition South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise.

The experience allows visitors from all over the world to explore South Africa’s heritage and “visit” its breathtaking destinations, through a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 exhibits. To experience South Africa and explore its beauty from the comfort of your own home, visit g.co/sharesouthafrica, or download the Android or iOS Google Arts & Culture app. Enjoy the natural beauty of South Africa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kruger National Park (@krugernationalpark) If you’re an outdoor person, then getting out and about in nature is an excellent way to celebrate Heritage Day this year. You can explore hiking paths, enjoy the beach and enjoy some of our heritage sites, too. If you’re looking for a longer trip into nature, the Kruger National Park is always a great option. Walk in the footsteps of history at Sanctuary Mandela View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanctuary Mandela (@sanctuarymandela) The stunning Sanctuary Mandela opened earlier this month in the home where the country's first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela lived after his release from Robben Island.