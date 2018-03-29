The Peech Boutique Hotel in Johannesburg will nearly double its guest capacity in 2018 with the addition of 14 new rooms, a second restaurant and a wine bar.

Known for its elegant eco-chic style, and lush garden surroundings,The Peech has become an oasis of calm and style for both business and leisure travellers ,a demand which helped fuel the decision to create extra guest capacity and amenities at The Peech. The new Fair Trade Tourism Certified rooms, restaurant and wine bar at The Peech will continue to uphold their industry-leading green ethos that has proved to be an integral part of the hotel since establishment.

Construction of the additional rooms and new restaurant and wine bar will commence in April and is expected to be completed by December. It will be business as usual while the extensions are under-way, with the new rooms being constructed on an adjacent piece of land and the large lush grounds helping to ensure minimal intrusion on guests during their stay.

The hotel is located in Melrose, a popular and upmarket suburb within 10 minutes of the business and shopping nodes of the city. Sandton is ten minutes away, while Rosebank and Melrose Arch is only five minutes away by Gautrain and Johannesburg International airport only 45 minutes away by car.



