South Africa’s leading events and conferencing company, The Forum Company, is the brains behind the new white light / the rooms. Picture: Supplied

In an age where taking the best pictures for Instagram is becoming a daily challenge, places like white light/the rooms in Lanseria have made finding the perfect backdrop easier. 

The new accommodation offering is from events and conferencing company, The Forum Company.

Just 30 minutes drive from Sandton, the existing property (previously white light/ the quarters) has been revamped and extended to create white light/the rooms, a statement revealed.    

The 12 en suite rooms were created to bring peace and comfort.   

Room offerings include signature suites, superior suites and studio suites. All come standard with a king-size bed, which are made up with fine, 400 thread-count bed linen, quality mattresses and a choice of summer/winter duvets. 

Sophisticated en suite bathrooms offer luxury, fluffy white towels and luxury amenities. Tea/coffee stations and complimentary wi-fi are also on offer.

Glynis Hyslop, MD of The Forum, said the idea was to create a home-away-from-home feeling for guests. 

Hyslop said the brand wanted to place emphasis on travellers getting the perfect night’s sleep.

“Whether you are a bride preparing for your wedding day, a guest enjoying a weekend getaway, or a business person overnighting midweek, sleep and rest are important and quite undervalued in today’s world,” said Hyslop. 

The white light property has an on-site restaurant The Kitchen | L'antico Giardino, which is open for breakfast and lunch on Saturday and Sunday, or guests have the option of booking a private chef when they book the whole space. 

