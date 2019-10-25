South Africa’s leading events and conferencing company, The Forum Company, is the brains behind the new white light / the rooms. Picture: Supplied

In an age where taking the best pictures for Instagram is becoming a daily challenge, places like white light/the rooms in Lanseria have made finding the perfect backdrop easier. The new accommodation offering is from events and conferencing company, The Forum Company.

Just 30 minutes drive from Sandton, the existing property (previously white light/ the quarters) has been revamped and extended to create white light/the rooms, a statement revealed.

Picture: Supplied

The 12 en suite rooms were created to bring peace and comfort.

Room offerings include signature suites, superior suites and studio suites. All come standard with a king-size bed, which are made up with fine, 400 thread-count bed linen, quality mattresses and a choice of summer/winter duvets.

Sophisticated en suite bathrooms offer luxury, fluffy white towels and luxury amenities. Tea/coffee stations and complimentary wi-fi are also on offer.