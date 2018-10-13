Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite @ Saxon Hotel is one of the best suites in SA. Picture: Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa.

Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite @ Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa was voted the best hotel suite at this year’s Africa and Indian Oceans leg of the World Travel Awards. Filled with stately African décor and stunning images of Nelson Mandela, the suite is elegant and stylish.

According to its website, the suite features 2 bedrooms, lounge, dining room and business area with desk. The master bedroom with neutral colours has a king size bed, walk-in shower and steam room.

Guests will have a fully equipped butler’s kitchen and 24-hour butler service.





Other offerings include complimentary breakfast, complimentary full mini bar and snacks, high-speed WiFi, in-suite entertainment, use of Spa hydro facilities, a bottle of French Champagne on arrival, Whisky and Cognac in the suite, laundry and pressing (excluding dry cleaning) and VIP airport meet and greet and return transfer.

The suite will set you back R34 000 a night for a maximum of four people. Call 011 292 6000 for more information.



