Police shoot one of their own in a case of mistaken identity

PRETORIA - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Tuesday that it was investigating a case where police had shot one of their own as result of mistaken identity. According to Ipid, the deceased was part of the Hawks and was attending to an incident of a car hijacking when police officers saw him under a tree pointing his rifle towards the stolen car.

The police directorate said on Friday that officers from the Randfontein SAPS heard multiple gunshots while at the police station and rushed to where the gunshots were coming from. “One of the constable officers who was following up on the sound of the firearm saw a male person under the tree. This individual under the tree was firing gunshots, using a rifle. “It is alleged that the police officer who was in full police uniform instructed the person to drop the rifle, but the person did not comply. Instead he looked at officer and ignored him.

“The sergeant police officer, after seeing that his call to drop the firearm was ignored, then fired three rounds with a 9mm pistol towards a male person with a rifle,” the statement read. Police found an appointment certificate in the man’s clothing which confirmed that he was part of the police. He was rushed to Milpark Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspects in the stolen vehicle were arrested on the scene.