Pretoria welcomes its newest apartment hotel









The Capital Trilogy’s studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments offer all the comforts of a premium hotel and the comforts of a luxurious home. Picture: @thecapitalhotelsandapartments/Instagram The Capital Hotels and Apartments has opened its newest property, The Capital Trilogy. The hotel, an extension of Pretoria’s apartment hotel, The Capital Menlyn Maine, is ready to welcome guests that expect greater value, more flexibility and a better experience than what most hotels in the capital can offer. Directly across the road from The Capital Menlyn Maine, The Capital Trilogy features 70 hotel rooms, studios and apartments that offer more space and better value for Pretoria’s growing extended-stay market. As demand grows, The Capital Trilogy expects to add more studios and apartments to its portfolio in the building. “Many South African corporates, and indeed Pretoria-based government departments, turn to international consultants for support, with these executives preferring to stay in apartment hotels like The Capital Menlyn Maine for long stays,” explained Marc Wachsberger, managing director of The Capital Hotels and Apartments.

“Apartment hotels offer the home comforts of an apartment, the great service of an exceptional hotel, and the flexibility of medium-term stays, without the complexity of a longer lease, or the expense of a months-long hotel stay.”

It’s the significant demand created by this medium-term stay market that has seen The Capital Hotels and Apartments continue with its commitment to opening two new properties each year.

“We launched The Capital Hotels and Apartments during the 2008 global economic downturn, and we continue to adopt a counter-cyclical approach, confident that our attention to detail and understanding of evolving customer demands will see our products and properties remain sustainable,” Wachsberger added.

In close proximity to Menlyn Maine Central Square and the Time Square Entertainment Centre, The Capital Trilogy is on the doorstep of more than 70 retail outlets and exciting restaurants, along with easy access to the spa, gym, and conference centre at The Capital Menlyn Maine. Other landmarks within easy reach include the Menlyn Park Mall, the CSIR International Convention centre, and the Life Faerie Glen Hospital.

The Capital Trilogy’s studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments offer all the comforts of a premium hotel and the comforts of a luxurious home, including extra length beds, modern kitchen and dining areas, and balconies.

As with all properties in The Capital Hotels and Apartments’ portfolio, The Capital Trilogy offers complimentary DSTV and Netflix, laundry service, high-speed uncapped Wi-Fi internet access, a daily cleaning service, in-apartment washing machines and tumble dryers, block-out curtains and a work desk.

Guests can relax at the rooftop 16th Floor Restaurant, with its spectacular views across the city and over the sparkling swimming pool, or they can order in 24-hour room service for added convenience.

Visit: www.thecapital.co.za