Schoolboy fatally shoots friend with grandfather’s revolver, turns gun on himself

Pretoria - The families of the of the boys from Daveyton who were involved in an accidental shooting that left two dead, said the gun belonged to a late relative and was taken without knowledge. The two 16-year-olds who were in Grade 10 at Lesiba Secondary School, died on the first day of school – Wednesday, January 12.

In a statement on Friday, the families explained the unfortunate incident in detail. It’s believed that the three boys left school during break and went home. While at home, one of the boys showed his friends his late grandfather’s gun, which he had stolen during December holidays. In a bid to impress his friends, the boy took an unloaded revolver and loaded it, and then started playing with it. It accidentally went off and he shot his friend behind the ear.

In shock and panic, the third friend ran off to his house around the corner, and the friend who had the gun rushed after his friend asking him for help. The gunshot and the boys running away raised the attention of the neighbours, and the community members of Chief Albert Luthuli Park came out to confront the boys about the matter. In panic and fear, the boy who had the gun, ran back to his home, when he got home, he closed the garage door and used the same gun to shot himself in the head. The boys were best friends and there was was no quarrelling amongst them.

“The boys were very fond of each other, and this is an unfortunate accident,” read the statement. The Gauteng Department of Education said counselling was being provided to pupils and teachers at the school. A memorial service for the two boys will be held at Lesiba Secondary School on Tuesday, 18 January.