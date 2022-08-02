Southern Sun unveils Sandton Sun & Towers

Southern Sun has unveiled its new offerings, Sandton Sun & Towers, which was previously known as the InterContinental Sandton. The landmark hotel on the Sandton skyline, along with the award-winning Sandton Sun hotel, will be operated as one destination complex.

It is seamlessly integrated into the Sandton City Shopping Centre Diamond Walk, with global brands such as Gucci, Bulgari and Louis Vuitton, and the Sandton Convention Centre, which hosts the most celebrated events in the city. Sandton Sun & Towers by night reflecting a towering force to be reckoned with in the hotel industry. Sandton Sun & Towers can accommodate guests for business, leisure, groups or conferencing travel and offers an unmatched experience across a total of 557 five-star rooms and suites topped with world-class restaurants and a wide range of convenient meeting spaces. “Two of Sandton’s iconic hotels have merged to offer local and international travellers luxurious hospitality in Africa’s richest square mile. The reopening of Sandton Towers comes at an opportune time as we look to the future with optimism,” said Marcel von Aulock, Southern Sun CEO.

Beautiful luxury accommodation fit for business class and leisure travellers. At the forefront of accommodation excellence, guests at the Sandton Sun & Towers are spoilt for choice with a selection of classic, spacious rooms, suites and penthouses fit for royalty. The rooms feature stylish decor, luxurious amenities and views of the city in two distinct towers. Experience fine dining and attentive service at Sandton Sun & Towers’ remarkable restaurants, from the most popular social destination in Sandton, the San Deck.

