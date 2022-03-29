Stunning Easter lunch locations around Mzansi

The Easter holiday is upon us and that means plenty of South Africans are eagerly awaiting some much needed time off and the delicious traditional pickled fish with hot cross buns. In Mzansi, we have the world in one country, so there are plenty of options to recreate your seat at the table. Here are a few stunning lunch locations you could try out.

Story continues below Advertisment

On a mountain If you live in Gauteng or the North West then you have heard that Hartbeespoort Dam is a place to be. Towering over the dam is the magnificent Magaliesberg Mountains, which you can travel to the top on a glorious cable car ride at the Harties Cableway.

At the top there are four different restaurants to choose from, which gives you plenty of options to enjoy lunch with a view. This is a must for anyone looking to expand the horizons of their seat at the table. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi With the wild

Story continues below Advertisment

One of the most awe-inspiring selling points in South Africa is the incredible and diverse wildlife. Not only is it your chance to connect with nature in an intimate way, there’s a national park to explore in every province. At every camp, in every lodge, there is a place for you and your loved ones to sit down and indulge in a hearty meal in the heart of the South African wild. By the sea

Story continues below Advertisment

The Black Marlin restaurant near Millers Point just outside Simon’s Town. Pictures Enver Essop. With over 2 700km of coastline, there is no shortage coastal spots to find your seat at the table. In South Africa, a varied assortment of superb line fish and shellfish is available due to our geographical position bordering two oceans – the cold Atlantic Ocean and the warm Indian Ocean. Coastal cities score high marks for quality fish eateries. In Cape Town, it’s worth visiting Black Marlin in Simon's Town, Kalky’s in Kalk Bay and Panama Jacks in the Table Bay harbour. There are also a number of exceptional fish restaurants at the V&A Waterfront, as well as in the fishing villages of the West Coast (check out Paternoster). Along the Garden Route, drop by Robberg Fine Foods in Plettenberg Bay for fresh trawls. Durban’s Glenashley Fisheries, Café 1999 and New Café Fish come highly recommended.

Story continues below Advertisment