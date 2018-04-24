Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff has further elevated itself as a Johannesburg hotspot for premier events with the launch of Arts On The Hill.

It seems that the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff has further elevated itself as a Johannesburg hotspot for premier events with the launch of Arts On The Hill. This hotel, which was reborn when reinvented by the internationally acclaimed Four Seasons Hotel chain, has now created an exciting new curated arts and music calendar within “Arts On The Hill” which offers cultural events on a regular basis throughout the year – with the likes of jazz, classical music, ballet, exhibitions and visual arts performances being paired with gourmet buffet dinners.

Upcoming events include:

Gin on the hill - May 6

An impressive– and unusual - upcoming event worth noting at Arts on the Hill is Ginbledon with Hendrick’s Gin, which is taking place on Sunday May 6 from 12pm – 6pm.

The gala event will see guests, and the Johannebsurg social scene saluting the arrival of Autumn with Hendricks gin cocktails and enjoying a unique high-end classic tennis jamboree, the likes of which were in fashion in a bygone vintage era. Top class live entertainment will be on offer and canapes will be served with signature Four Seasons gourmet style along with a complimentary gin and tonic.

Swinging Classics “On the Hill”- May 13

Arts on the Hill will host Swinging Classics with the Charl Du Plessis Trio on Mothers Day. The show starts at 5pm. The cost of tickets are R795 per person and comes with a gourmet buffet dinner.

The Charl du Plessis Trio has been hailed as the most unique trio of their generation. They regularly perform in Europe and China and will be performing a new programme featuring works by Mozart, Beethoven, Bach and many more in their signature jazz trio style. This trio consists of Steinway Artist Charl du Plessis, bassist Werner Spies and drummer Peter Auret. They have won a SAMA, Ghoema and Fiësta award and have recorded 7 albums.

Jazz quintet “On the Hill” – May 27

Mandla Mlangeni’s Tune Recreation Committee – a formidable jazz quintet comprising of some of Cape Town’s finest young musicians are set to dazzle. Featuring Clement Benny on drums, Nicholas Williams on bass, Reza Khota on guitar, Mandla Mlangeni on trumpet and Mark Fransman on saxophone. The show starts at 5pm. Tickets cost R795 per person and includes a gourmet buffet dinner.

“Arts On the Hill”– art exhibition- May 11, 12, 13

The exciting events being hosted by Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff go beyond the newly created Arts On The Hill venue, and in a first for the hotel an exhibition titled “The 3hird Cycle” by awarded photographic artist Graham De Lacy will be taking place from May 11-13. This unique and avant-garde pop-up art exhibition will be held in the underground parking area at the hotel which will be entirely converted for the occasion.

Photographic artist Graham De Lacy’s work has been published in National Geographic and he was awarded the Overall Winning Image in the 2009 Pix Awards. In 2012 he was voted Photographer/Photo-Journalist of the year for his work on the state of education in the Eastern Cape.





