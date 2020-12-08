The ultimate adventure summer bucket list for Gauteng travellers: SUP, Soweto on wheels and croc tours

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Most travellers flock to coastal cities over the summer holidays, but Gauteng offers plenty for travellers to see and do. Here are some attractions you should add to your bucket list: Have a fun stand up paddle adventure at Emmarentia Dam View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongi Khumalo (@bongi_khumalo) Stand Up Paddle (SUP), an ancient Hawaiian water sport, is becoming extremely popular in South Africa. Emmarentia Dam is one of the best places to enjoy this cardio-pumping adventure sport. Their programs are tailor-made to cater to beginners or pros. The activity costs R300pp. Call 082 571 1180.

Experience Soweto on two wheels

Experience Soweto on two wheels with a guided tour that showcases some of the biggest attractions and sights that the vibrant township has to offer. Soweto has countless hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. Combining sight-seeing with fitness, this cycle tour can last up to 6 hours, with refreshment and entertainment stops in between.

Enjoy the sounds of local kwaito music, sample some Kota, have a beer with the locals at a shebeen and play a game of pool. Some of the most revered sites along the route include the site of the 1976 uprisings, the Hector Pieterson Memorial and Nelson Mandela’s former Soweto home and a string of local restaurants in the historical Vilakazi street.

The cost is R350. Call 079 817 4674.

Fly over crocodiles at Croc City

Croc City gives visitors the unique opportunity to hold a baby crocodile, exotic snakes and a tarantula. For adrenalin junkies, Croc City has recently launched a new flyover - a zip line that allows you to glide over 3 enclosures with over 100 crocodiles below. The flyover is priced at R95 for adults and R75 for children under 12 years.

If you aren’t feeling brave, you can visit the reptile display and see some of South Africa’s most venomous snakes from behind a glass.

Call 083 657 7561.

ICYMI: Read our summer edition IOL Travel digital magazine here.