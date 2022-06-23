This South African street ranks in world's top 10 most beautiful. Can you guess where it is?

Nature and the great outdoors are sometimes the perfect backdrops for Insta-worthy snaps. It’s no wonder why Instagrammers are now opting for the natural aesthetic instead of being confined to four walls.

And many may know that South Africa arguably has some of the most beautiful streets in the world. So, it comes as no surprise that one South African street was voted in the top 10 most attractive streets in the world. Property experts GetAgent conducted the research, using eye-tracking software to determine which streets were most visually appealing to the human eye.

Picture: Supplied Participants were asked to examine a set of images depicting over 50 of the world’s most picturesque roads, and AI technology was used to analyse their eye movements in order to rank which streets are truly the most eye-catching, GetAgent noted in a press release. They then ranked the 20 most attractive streets in the world. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin (@chnien_nguyen) Coming in 20th place was Elm Hill in Norwich, Norfolk. Following close behind in 10th place was Orchard Road in Singapore.

And then South Africa’s very own Herbert Baker Street in Pretoria was voted in 4th place. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revlaine Hurford (@revlaine.johannesburg) The reason being that “between September and November each year, Pretoria explodes into the Jacaranda city. “A sight that can be viewed all the way from the Klapperkop Nature Reserve, nestled in the middle of it all is one street that stands out of its own accord, Herbert Baker Street – a row that sees 100 white jacaranda trees bloom too,” mentioned GetAgent.

First place props went to Philosopher’s Path in Kyoto, Japan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tokie Tanaka (@tokietanaka) Visit https://www.getagent.co.uk/blog/research/worlds-most-beautiful-streets for a complete list of countries making the cut.

