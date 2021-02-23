Travel on the cheap: 4 budget-friendly escapes in Gauteng

South Africa offers a range of budget-friendly experiences, especially for the many people on a tight budget. Four activities to do in Gauteng on a shoestring budget: Modderfontein Reserve View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modderfontein Reserve 🏞 (@modderfontein_reserve) Modderfontein Reserve is a 275-hectare private park that consists of Modderfontein Spruit, many dams, grassland and hills. The reserve is open for all activities, including running, cycling, hiking, birdwatching, picnicking and fishing every day from 6am to 6pm. The entry fee is R30 a adult and R15 a child. Located at Arden Road. Visit https://modderfonteinreserve.co.za/ Walkhaven Dog Park

Walkhaven Dog Park, in the Muldersdrift area next to the Cradle of Humankind, is a top attraction for dog lovers. Boasting 22ha of rolling grassland and two large dams, the park is the ideal place to unwind with your fur babies. Doggies enter free, but adults pay R40 and children and pensioners R25. Open from 7am. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Walkhaven/about/?ref=page_internal

Zoo Lake

If you want to enjoy the outdoors, take the children to Zoo Lake. Known as one of the city’s biggest attractions, there is plenty to do for those on a budget. The popular attraction was donated by Bait and Co in 1904. Entry is free, but individual rates apply if you want to enjoy the activities on offer. Visit www.gauteng.net/attractions/zoo_lake

Take a walking tour to Maboneng

Maboneng has become a popular destination for millennial travellers. Home to a string of cafés, bars and accommodation, the neighbourhood is one of Gauteng’s hottest attractions.

While there are tours available, those on a tight can explore on their own. Be sure to snap a selfie or two with the breathtaking street art.