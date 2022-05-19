Try these local hotels for a true bleisure travel experience

Samuel Nassimov, Managing Director of Premier Hotels & Resorts, shares that there has been an increase in the combination of business and leisure travel – known as bleisure – amongst guests at its 24 properties across the country.

“Because all work and no play can make for a dull time away, guests at our hotels can take advantage of an array of activities and attractions both on and off-site,” says Nassimov. “With offerings like these, we aim to ensure that our ‘bleisure’ guests arrive as business travellers but leave as holidaymakers.” Furthermore, he adds that it’s important to make the experience as best as possible, both business and Lesuire. Most of their properties provide business and conference centres, in-room work stations and free Wi-fi to ensure that corporate travellers can get their work done in comfort during their trips.

Recent surveys indicate that four out of five bleisure travellers spend up to five hours researching what they can do once their business trip is over by exploring online or talking to co-workers. Nassimov adds that hotels should try and take that planning pressure off already overworked guests. Another factor to take into consideration, according to Nassimov, is that Bleisure travellers appreciate suites or one-bedroom accommodations, so they are able to stay on task once their travel companions go to sleep.

Premier Hotel Umhlanga Standard Room Recent surveys reveal that 1.8% of bleisure travellers choose to use their downtime for relaxation. Premier Hotel East London ICC offers its very own spa where guests can unwind with a variety of treatments whilst enjoying ocean views. Visiting nearby bars and restaurants topped the survey’s list, with 91.3% of bleisure travellers indulging in this activity. And over 85% of bleisure travellers opt to explore the sights of the cities where they stay. Premier Hotel Quatermain is a sophisticated hotel that is an oasis in Sandton. This boutique hotel is perfectly located in Morningside and offers a tranquil escape away from the crowds but close enough to the buzz of Jozi.

Check in for some me-time, enjoy a quiet cocktail in the boutique bar lounge or the pool terrace, indulge in a hearty meal at the contemporary bistro or enjoy a breakaway in the landscaped gardens. Quatermain - New wing courtyard. Picture: Supplied Premier Hotels & Resorts was a key player in boosting the tourism sector through an investment of a half a billion rand bolstering two new-builds and four refurbished properties across South Africa. Travel suppliers have spent much of the past year adapting products and optimising messaging to account for new needs, and such efforts should continue. This pent-up demand comes with new needs, presenting new opportunities across the bleisure travel journey.

