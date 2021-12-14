Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has new team, one position yet to be filled

PRETORIA –Tshwane mayor Randall Williams on Tuesday announced his new multiparty mayoral committee after weeks of haggling – but one position is yet to be filled. “The MMC for environment and agriculture is be finalised in due course. In the meantime, I have asked MMC Dikeledi Selowa to act in this portfolio,” said mayor Williams.

“This position will be finalised in January after we have concluded our council meetings in the new year. I’m pleased to have a team of individuals that are fit and ready to serve the people of Tshwane. “This team has been chosen after careful consideration, as we take these appointments very seriously.” Mayor Williams said: “We will need to hit the ground running, as there is much work to be done.

“Furthermore, I’d like to assure our residents that I will hold the team to the highest standards, as this administration is truly committed to the principles of clean governance and ensuring quality service delivery.” The committee includes councillors from ActionSA and the Freedom Front Plus. This follows a precedent set by Johannesburg on Monday. The new mayoral committee includes:

* MMC for finance and leader of executive business – Alderman Peter Sutton (DA). * MMC for human settlements – Abel Tau (Action SA). * MMC for community safety – Alderman Grandi Theunissen (FF+ Plus).

MMC for roads and transport – Dikeledi Selowa (DA). MMC for economic development and spatial planning – André le Roux (ActionSA). MMC for health – Rina Marx (FF+ Plus).

MMC for social development and community services – Peggy de Bruin (ActionSA). MMC for corporate and shared services – Kingsley Wakelin (DA). MMC for utility services – Phillip Nel (DA).