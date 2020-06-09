VIRTUAL TOUR: Curiocity street-art tour in Maboneng will leave you speechless

Maboneng is one of those places that makes Johannesburg a bit more vibrant and worthwhile as a destination. A six-minute street art tour reveals a glimpse of the popular area while you are snuggled up in the comfort of your own home. Hosted by Curiocity, a network of African design hotels, which is located in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, the tour offers a close look at the neighbourhood’s art scene. Founder of Curiocity Bheki Dube leads the tour, showcasing the best street art in Maboneng, from the likes Nelson Makamo and Karabo Poppy. Dube reveals in the tour that Maboneng is filled with rich history, heritage and the largest collection of street art “With growing up near Maboneng I have developed a strong affinity for this place and always drew inspiration from the street art and the creative energy of its people, and these are some of the things that attract many travellers to Maboneng,” he said.

“Through the years, we have built a close-knit bond with our travel community. During this time of the pandemic, we wanted to bring a sense of hope that they will get to travel again but for now, they can admire the beauty that is in the inner-city of Johannesburg in the comfort of their homes,” he added.

Curiocity hopes the content will inspire future travellers to add Maboneng to their bucket list once the pandemic is over.

“Curiocity aims to spark nostalgia to its travel community and inspire future travellers to add Maboneng on their bucket list as a destination of choice for those that wish to travel again after the pandemic,” added Dube.