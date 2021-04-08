WATCH: Inside the R44K a night penthouse Somizi and bestie Vusi Nova checked into

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his BFF Vusi Nova decided to check into The Palazzo Hotel in Fourways to avoid drinking and driving. The ’Idols SA’ judge and his musical artist friend opted to stay in The Penthouse Suite. On The Palazzo website, it states that the penthouse suite is for guests who "value absolute privacy and appreciate the finest service and amenities." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) In an Instagram video, Somizi gave fans a tour of the room. The duo contemplated who would take the master bedroom. "Now who is going to get the master bedroom," Somizi asks in the video, of which Nova responds, "I am".

Picture: The Palazzo Hotel website.

It is unclear who claimed the main bedroom, although all of the rooms were quite spacious.

The grand master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and dressing room and a large, private terrace, while the two guest rooms boast an en-suite bathroom and private seating areas.

The Penthouse suite will set you back R44K a night for 6 guests. The rate includes breakfast. It boasts all the luxury amenities you need for a beautiful stay, including a butler and free wi-fi.

Picture: The Palazzo Hotel website.

Spanning 405m2, the state of the art suite takes up the entire sixth floor of the hotel. According to the 5-star property, the Penthouse Suite is deemed one of the "largest and most beautiful hotel suites in South Africa".

There is also a lounge, dining room, private bar, study, kitchen, and two private balconies that offer panoramic views of Johannesburg.

The Penthouse Suite also comes with a minibar, which is at an additional cost.

The duo is no stranger to enjoying luxury travel. In February, the pair went on a ‘bestiecation’ to Cape Town where they flew private and enjoyed a trip on a yacht.