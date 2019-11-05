Shashi Naidoo spent her birthday weekend at the Houghton Hotel’s Rockstar Penthouse, the SA personality revealed on her Instagram page.
The model offered her fans a special tour of the four-bedroom penthouse that boasts a range of amenities.
On its website, the Houghton Hotel, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, reveals that the Rockstar Penthouse boasts 830m² of space with four extravagant bedrooms, private lift with direct access, jacuzzi and swimming pool, fully integrated kitchen, entertainment area with bar, steam room, fire pit and uninterrupted views.
Naidoo could not stop gushing about the penthouse.
“What I love the most, aside from the view, is the chandelier over the bathtub,” she says as she reveals the master bedroom.