WATCH: Shashi Naidoo gives us a tour of Houghton Hotel's Rockstar Penthouse suite









Shashi Naidoo spent her birthday weekend at the Houghton Hotel’s Rockstar Penthouse. Picture: Instagram. Shashi Naidoo spent her birthday weekend at the Houghton Hotel’s Rockstar Penthouse, the SA personality revealed on her Instagram page. The model offered her fans a special tour of the four-bedroom penthouse that boasts a range of amenities. On its website, the Houghton Hotel, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, reveals that the Rockstar Penthouse boasts 830m² of space with four extravagant bedrooms, private lift with direct access, jacuzzi and swimming pool, fully integrated kitchen, entertainment area with bar, steam room, fire pit and uninterrupted views. Naidoo could not stop gushing about the penthouse. “What I love the most, aside from the view, is the chandelier over the bathtub,” she says as she reveals the master bedroom.

The upstairs space boasts the formal lounge with a dining room, a kitchenette and a jacuzzi.

The pièce de résistance, according to Naidoo, is the private spa. There’s also a gym inside the property.

“Now that’s what you call fancy, and my own gym,” she says, as she walks to the outdoor space.

The outdoor space is ideal for hosting summer parties. There are loungers and seating areas where you can indulge in a glass of champagne while the sun sets over the horizon.

The penthouse is fast becoming a South African celeb hot spot.

Mohale and Somizi celebrated their one month anniversary at Rockstar Penthouse last week, and influencer Kefilwe Mabote spent some time with her friends in October.

“My husband outdid himself. I’m speechless thank u baby I love love love you. My husband outdid himself thank u so much baby I love love love you Mohale Motaung Mhlongo,” Somizi posted on Instagram after his husband surprised him.

Houghton Hotel is situated between Johannesburg’s CBD and Sandton business hub.

