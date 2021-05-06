WATCH: We rate a Johannesburg 'airport hotel'

Location

Protea Hotel O.R. Tambo Airport is located five minutes away from O.R Tambo International Airport.

Who visits here?

The types of travellers vary - from business travellers to families on a staycation.

Check-in

Check-in took longer than expected because there was an issue with my booking. After getting my temperature checked, I filled out a form with my details and waited in the lounge area until the matter was rectified.

It took about 15 to 20 minutes, although I was fine soaking in the atmosphere around me.

Staff

The staff were accommodating, especially the housekeeping and room service staff. I wish the reception staff were friendlier, especially after I alerted them about some issues in my room'. More about that later.

The room

Picture: Protea Hotel O.R. Tambo Airport website.

I spent the night in the King guest room. The room was spacious and I loved the aviation and travel theme.

The room offered all the mod-cons needed for an overnight stay. Amenities included a marble bathroom with shower, desk, tea and coffee making facilities, wireless internet and TV.

I did enjoy a comfortable sleep with extra blankets to keep me warm from the severe Johannesburg weather.

However, I did find a few faults in the room that irked me.

Upon check-in, I found a bar of used soap and packets of condiments in my room, despite the room branded as 'sanitised'.

Housekeeping rectified the matter immediately after I alerted them. There was also a hole in my door which made it easy for other guests to peep through.

The fact that the staff checked me into a room with a hole in its door baffles me. The maintenance called the next morning to ask if they could fix it. I believe this should have been done after checkout.

Food

Picture: Protea Hotel O.R. Tambo Airport website.

I was impressed with the food offering. I enjoyed a line fish with mash and veggies and a berry cheesecake for dinner. Both meals ticked all the right boxes.

The next morning, I enjoyed breakfast at The Warehouse, the hotel's aviation-themed international fusion restaurant. The food, wrapped in clear packaging, put me at ease.

The hot buffet items were cooked to perfection and pastries freshly baked. For an 'airport hotel', the food offering surpassed my expectation. Kudos to the chef and his or her team.

The facilities

The hotel offers 10 state-of-the-art venues for conferences, exhibitions and auto shows. The outdoor area is also a big drawcard for guests.

Here, you can relax by the lounge chairs with a book, catch up on some work, sip cocktails or make a splash at the pool. I spent my morning reading at one of the tables set up nearby.

Final words

Despite the few hiccups with the room, the hotel is ideal for overnight guests or business travellers.

The aviation theme that runs throughout the hotel adds a special touch to the hotel. Would I be back? Sure, as long as there isn't a hole in my door!

Price

Rates start from R1,150 for a King guest room.

Contact

Call 011 977 2600 or visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/jnbor-protea-hotel-or-tambo-airport/