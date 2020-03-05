WATCH: We rate the Houghton Hotel

Clinton Moodley spent a night at Houghton Hotel. He shares his views on the luxury hotel: Location Houghton Hotel is a mere 20 minutes from OR Tambo International Airport. It is close to many Johannesburg attractions, but also ideally tucked away for those who want some quiet time during their stay. First impression The pictures online do not do the Houghton Hotel justice. It exudes elegance. From the artworks to the modern decor elements, this luxury establishment is already one of my favourite South African hotels.

Who visits here

Celebrities seem to love this hotel. Model Shashi Naidoo, Idols presenter Somizi Mhlongo and his husband Tebogo Mohale Motaung and influencer Kefilwe Mabote have stayed the hotel. Houghton Hotel also attracts business travellers and a handful of international travellers.

Check-in

Check-in was a breeze. It took three minutes to complete the form and get my room key.

The staff

Stacey Shabangu, the front desk receptionist, made me feel at home as soon as I arrived. She was gracious enough to take me on a hotel tour where she shared insight on the property and the amenities.

I found the staff helpful, from delivering the iron to helping me with the wifi password. Many staff from other luxury hotels should learn a thing or two about hospitality from those at Houghton Hotel. They made quite an impression on me.

The room

Room options include the Twin Suites, King Suites, Executive King Suites, Junior Suite and the Penthouse Suite. All come with stunning views, minibar (at your own cost), Nespresso machine, a marble inspired bathroom and free wifi. There’s also the Houghton Hotel luxury penthouses that are kitted with amenities fit for a ‘Rockstar’.

I stayed at the King Suite room that overlooked the pool. Houghton Hotel designed a room after my own heart. Not only is it easy on the eye, but it also provides the ultimate comfort for a busy traveller. I don't want to reveal much. You have to experience it for yourself.

Food and drink

Houghton Hotel has two restaurants on the property, namely the H Restaurant and Nova Delicatessen.

The H offers a stylish a la carte menu for lunch and dinner, with an extensive wine list. It offers an international menu inspired by the flavours of South Africa, the Mediterranean and Asia with a strong focus on seafood. Nova Deli serves casual a la carte dining for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The menu includes a variety of tapas plates, hearty pasta, salads, and sharing boards.

The activities

Houghton has a spa for those who love to be pampered. The Amani Spa and Wellness @ The Houghton boast a Couple’s Suite with a private jacuzzi, wooden deck and outdoor shower, 8 multi-functional spa treatment suites, a Grand Rasul, a Nail Beautique and Hair Salon and an indoor heated swimming pool.

For the health fanatics, there’s the FitBar Gym that prides itself on helping others to achieve a holistic, healthy lifestyle. There’s also the pool where you can laze to enjoy the Johannesberg sun.

Final thoughts

I love, love, love the hotel. I cannot wait to check-in again.

Price

The rates are on the best available rate pricing system.

Contact details

Located at Lloys Ellis Avenue at Houghton Estate. Call 011 032 5500. Visit www.thehoughtonhotel.com/

