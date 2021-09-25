What to do in Jozi for under R150
Day trips allow travellers to escape somewhere near home without having to spend a fortune –and you don’t have to worry about accommodation or flight costs.
Here are some fun day trips in Gauteng to try for less than R150.
Bounce South Africa
Bounce Inc give you an opportunity to have “fun, learn new skills and express yourself”. There are three in Gauteng – at Menlyn Maine, Waterfall Lifestyle Centre and Fourways Mall. Visitors can tackle the free jump area, dodgeball, slam dunk, X-Park, The Wall, and more. Its Lockdown Shakedown costs R110 a person for an hour from Sunday to Friday. Visit www.bounceinc.co.za/
Honeydew Mazes
Honeydew Mazes is a top Joburg attraction. The family activity consists of Elemental Maze, which is constructed from indigenous reed fencing and offers five secret gardens. The maze takes an hour-and-a-half to solve, with a series of quizzes to entertain all ages.
There are also smaller mazes if you want to experience this as a full-day activity. The attraction is only open on weekends. Entry costs R150 for adults and R100 for children. Visit www.honeydewmazes.co.za/
Montecasino Bird Gardens
Dubbed Joburg’s best-kept secret, Montecasino Bird Gardens is open from Wednesdays to Sundays. Guests can stroll through the garden walkways as they revel in the assortment of birdlife, mammals, reptiles and animals from across the world. Look out for the Southern Cassowary, red-ruffed lemur, alligator snapper turtle and Annie the Anaconda.
There are plenty of eateries at Montecasino. Adults pay R90, while children and pensioners pay R62. Visit www.montecasino.co.za
