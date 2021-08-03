What to expect from Radisson RED Rosebank, SA's newest hotel offering

It feels like forever since Radisson Red announced plans to open in Johannesburg, its second in Africa. Despite the Covid-19 challenges, Radisson RED Rosebank opened its doors today, with much fanfare. As you may know, the Cape Town property, which opened in 2017, has become a top attraction for travellers.

The new property, Oxford Parks, a mixed-use precinct comprising offices, apartments, retail outlets and restaurants, prides itself on creating an experience incorporating art, music and fashion. The hotel boasts 222 standard rooms and suites – all offering the modern conveniences of a luxury stay. The hotel interior features eclectic art and colourful accents, including custom African-print wallpaper for each floor, street-style art displays and hi-tech additions like an interactive digi-wall and Chromecast televisions in each room. Amenities include the OUI Bar + KTCHN and RED Rooftop.

Picture: supplied. There will be regular musical showcases and exhibitions by performers and artists such as Marlene Steyn and Prince Gyasi. The hotel is home to an angel-wing sculpture, The Mundane and the Mystical by leading South African artist Usha Seejarim. Carly de Jong, the curator of Radisson RED Rosebank, told IOL Travel that the new hotel would be a unique and bold offering.

Picture: supplied. "Joburg is synonymous with hustle and creativity, with Rosebank is emerging as its new cultural hub. Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank is built to celebrate cultures, and I could not imagine a better place for us to be situated. "The hotel stirs up a vibrant blend of relaxed, social and flexible spaces for our guests. Whether it be a food tasting, an art exhibition or a rooftop DJ event, there will be a buzz of activity," she said. Tim Cordon, the area senior vice-president, Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, said Johannesburg suited the RED brand.