Where you can play Padel Tennis on your SA holiday

If you haven’t noticed, Padel courts are springing up all over the place and it is becoming a much-loved activity for people of all ages. Whether you do it in the morning before work or during sunset, the latest craze is the love child of tennis and squash, Padel Tennis.

Although Padel Tennis is well-known in Spain, Mexico, and Italy, it has taken over in most countries, including in Europe, and it is making inroads into the rest of the globe. In South Africa, the first Padel Tennis court was built at Val de Vie, and ever since, it has become hugely popular. It’s important to stay active throughout the year, but especially around the holiday season. Padel Tennis is a fun way to stay active and creates bonding time for you and your loved ones.

Oftentimes you can even play against other players by simply booking through an app, whether you’re a beginner or at an advanced level. How to Padel Padel Tennis is played by four people on a 20x10m court (¼ less than a regular tennis court) surrounded by glass or mesh walls. Also, as in squash, it’s acceptable to bounce the ball on the court walls.

As with tennis, a net divides the court into two parts and players make use of a Padel Racquet, also known as Padel Bat, which is a string-less racket usually made of glass or carbon fibre. The point system is the same as with tennis: 15; 30; 40; Point or Deuce. A set is won when a team collects six games and there are at least a two-games difference. The winner is the best sets of three. Benefits of Padel

An hour running up and down a court will not only get one’s heart rate going, but give you a mental and emotional health boost.

The courts that are designed in close proximity of each other (without feeling crowded) make for an exciting match atmosphere and offer a fun social way to spend the afternoon.

The sport encourages social engagement and camaraderie. Here are some of the spots where you can find a court in South Africa ● Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park, Johannesburg. ● German Country Club, Sandton, Johannesburg.

● Wanderers Sports Club, Sandton, Johannesburg. ● Clearwater, Roodepoort, Johannesburg. ● Val de Vie Estate, Paarl.

● Glen Beach, Cape Town. ● Century City, Canal Walk, Cape Town. ● Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape.

● Velocity Gym Hilton, Kwazulu Natal. ● Lourensford Wine Estate, Somerset West. Lourensford Wine Estate Padel court. l INSTAGRAM To make it better, there are holiday destinations that will allow you to enjoy your newfound passion. The first, Club Med Padel Tennis school, was initiated in the Exclusive Collection Club Med Seychelles. It is offered to kids from 11 years of age.