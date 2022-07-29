Whose hotel is it anyway? Lerato Kganyago sets the record straight over ownership of 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa

If you thought media personality Lerato Kganyago had put to rest the debacle surrounding the ownership status of 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa, well, think again. Unfortunately, when you are in the public eye, everyone tends to be curious about your business, especially the things you put in the public eye, relationships and business interests.

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier this month, City Press reported that sources had claimed Kganyago was only the “face of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa, not its owner”. The Metro FM radio presenter on Valentines Day, which is a big day in her books, revealed her new business venture, in a lavish OTT announcement, thanks to her partner Thami Ndlela. At the time, she subtly responded to the latest report about her name in her Instagram stories but now she has released an official statement.

"12 On Hillel would like to publicly rectify misinformation in the press and social media pertaining to Ms Lerato Kganyago's ownership in our properties," read the statement. The statement clarified that Kganyago is the owner of the Amour restaurant and part owner of the luxury hotel. Kganyago also posted the certificate of her restaurant's registration at the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Kganyago (@leratokganyago) "We can confirm that Ms Kganyago is in fact owner of AMOUR Restaurant as well as part owner of 12 On Hillel property. We dispel all information reported otherwise as false and malicious and we have already taken legal action against City Press,” read the statement. In her Instagram stories, Kganyago wrote, “You’ve got to let the dust settle…aim…then take your shot,” which could explain her motives. Lerato Kganyago takes to her Instagram stories to explain why she has released a media statement regarding the ownership of 12 On Hillel and Amour She also posted a video where she said that sometimes, the people who call for you to ignore the noise and not comment on speculation, “some of them lowkey want the narrative to stay the same”.