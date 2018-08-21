Lanseria Airport. Ground crew and airport staff busy near a Kulula.com plane while travellers disembark. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Joburg’s main commercial airport is the destination that springs most readily to mind when travelling to the City of Gold. But Luane Lavery, Brand Communication Manager for kulula.com, makes a strong argument for considering Lanseria International Airport as an alternative for your next visit. For a start, the airport has undergone a massive investment in expansion, including a much-expanded parking garage and retail precinct. Airside, the duty-free section has been expanded. The SLOW XS transit lounge has proved popular with travellers looking for a luxurious space, away from the hubbub of the main concourse.

The lounge is a variation on the SLOW facilities at other South African airports and at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton; somewhere to relax, catch up on work and have a drink and something to eat. Its menu focuses on small-scale local produce and hand-selected ingredients.

“At LIA we pride ourselves on service delivery and personal service,” says Lavery. "In a world where time is money, we’ll make sure you can spend more time at your destination. The airport has the shortest travel time from terminal to car-park and there’s a complimentary shuttle service if you don’t want to mess up your heels.

“If you’re a business traveller with an important meeting on your mind, porters and a fast check-in service will get you airside and into the lounge quickly, with complimentary coffee and wifi to help you focus and work. It’s also a great space for keeping youngsters occupied if you’re travelling with family.

“Travellers using Lanseria also know that it’s against the flow of traffic from Centurion and Joburg’s northern and western suburbs. It’s also handy if you’re flying in for a meeting in Sandton: baggage collection is quick, so just rent a vehicle or take a taxi service and you’ll generally be there in under 40 minutes."







