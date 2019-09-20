Kingston Beach Club will screen all the Springbok Rugby World Cup matches at their Kingston Fan Park. Picture: Supplied.

If you are reading this story, chances are you are not travelling to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. But, there's hope. Many South African establishments are screening the matches for fans - and some destinations are ideal for a mini holiday.

Here are a few places to check out:

Kingston Beach Club in Durban

Kingston Beach Club will host the Kingston Fan Park where they will screen all the Springbok Rugby World Cup matches. The Fan Park is in partnership with the Sharks. There will be fun and interactive games for the kids during the screening. Located at Kingston Beach Club - Ramp 3 Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.



The Big Easy in Durban

The Big Easy will be screening the game every day at their restaurant. There’s happy hour every day from 3-6 pm where guests can get up to 50 percent off from their drinks. Located at 12 -14 Walnut Road. Call 031 336 8100 or email [email protected]

The Blue Marlin Hotel in Scottburgh

The hotel will screen the matches at the Blue Marlin bar. Besides screening the rugby matches, the hotel offers various activities for the entire family. You could also head over to the swimming pool or the beach, which is 200 metres from the hotel. Located at Scott St in Scottburgh. Call 039 978 3361.



The Peninsula All-Suite Hotel in Cape Town

The Peninsula-All-Suite Hotel in Sea Point will screen the matches at the Faces cocktail bar and on-site Strolla Restaurant. Once the game is over, you can take a stroll along the promenade or visit the Cape Peninsula or Winelands.

If you are looking for a more vibey spot with a crowd, the Fireman's Arms, a nautical-themed English pub is a great option. It has nine 46” screens and two projectors. Located at 313 Beach Road in Sea Point. Call 021 430 7777.

Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort in Cedarberg

Head to the main bar where you are likely to meet other rugby fanatics. Of course, with all the rugby hype, it’s first-come, first-serve.

Those who want privacy can book an overnight stay and watch all the action on their private tv screens. The resort offers an indoor and outdoor pool, buffet-style dinners and activities for the children. Located at N7 Piekenierskloof Pass in Citrusdal. Call 022 921 3574.

Molly Malones in Johannesburg

Molly Malones will host a fan park from September 20 to November 2 where they will screen select rugby games. The fan park accommodates around 400 people, so booking a table is essential. Entry is free. Located at Cnr Forest Rd and Sunset Blvd Pineslopes. Call 011 467 8052.

Gold Reef City in Johannesburg

You can watch the rugby at Bullion, once home to Barnyard Theatre. Fans can come dressed to support their favourite team and mingle with other supporters. Food and drinks are available on-site and numerous games on offer for the entire family. Families should also head to the theme park for some fun rides and games. Located at 011 248 5000.