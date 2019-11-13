Going barking mad for pet-friendly accommodation









Forest Creek Lodge & Spa is considered one of the best pet-friendly small hotels’ in Dullstroom. Picture: Instagram With the festive season fast approaching, you probably need pet-friendly accommodation. With this in mind, Pedigree is pleased to present some pet-friendly holiday venues to consider when planning your break: Eastern Cape Jack-Pot Beach House overlooks the stunning Cape St Francis main beach and nature reserve. The house offers self-catering accommodation for up to seven people and their pets. St Francis E’s-cape is a modern house located in the heart of the St Francis Village. The double-storey house has beautiful views over the village and is ideal for family and pets all year round.

Free State

Clarens Butterfly Villa is a stroll away from Clarens Square and surrounded by the iconic Maluti Mountains. It offers self-catering family accommodation, as well as pet friendly units.

Gauteng

The Ivy Villa Hotel & Spa is a beacon of tranquillity and relaxation within the heart of Sandton. At The Ivy pets are considered family and welcome your furry friends as travel companions. So if you want to unwind at the world class Camelot spa or go on a culinary journey at the renowned Reuben’s Restaurant & Bar that overlooks waterfalls and lush gardens, the Ivy offers a pet-sitting service.

KwaZulu-Natal

Stoney Way Place Cottage in the mountainous area of Underberg offers beautifully decorated, luxury accommodation that is ideal for a relaxing holiday with family and beloved, furry friends.

The Merry Crab Beach Lodge is Natal’s best kept secret. This little piece of paradise offers a fantastic holiday experience for the whole family. Selected rooms are pet-friendly, so be sure to book one of them if you want to bring your pooch along.

Limpopo

Mountain Fly Fishing is located on a 300-hectare farm in Magoebasklook that overlooks serene trout waters. The four self-catering cottages offer guests and furry friends an opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Mpumalanga

Forest Creek Lodge & Spa is considered one of the best pet-friendly small hotels’ in Dullstroom. Set in a private nature reserve, Forest Creek offers contemporary pet-friendly accommodation, a picnic area and spa bath set in the bush.

Northern Cape

Aan’t Kanaal B&B is situated 2km from the CBD of Upington and offers a tranquil atmosphere, enhanced by abundant, indigenous birdlife.

North West Province

Little Swift Chalets situated in the Skeerpoort Valley on the banks of the Maglies river. These romantic and intimate chalets are just a 40 minute drive from Johannesburg, which are suitable for all members of the family, furry friends included, to unwind and relax.

Western Cape

Barking Beach Cottage, Hermanus is a simplistic home is situated in the quieter parts of Sandbaai and is the ideal home away from home. All breeds of dogs are welcome at any time of the year and it is walking distance from the pet friendly beach as well as the restaurant at Onrus River.

Dunstone Beach House is located on the west coast of the Western Cape in Jacobs Bay. Fall asleep to the sounds of the waves crashing on the shore, with the house just a few steps away from the soft, sandy beach, which is safe for both children and dogs to play.

Stanford Hills Estate is a family-owned boutique wine estate that still boasts an immaculately preserved Manor House. The estate offers the chance for friends, family and furry friends to relax and rejuvenate in a gorgeous setting.