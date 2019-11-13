With the festive season fast approaching, you probably need pet-friendly accommodation.
With this in mind, Pedigree is pleased to present some pet-friendly holiday venues to consider when planning your break:
Eastern Cape
Jack-Pot Beach House overlooks the stunning Cape St Francis main beach and nature reserve. The house offers self-catering accommodation for up to seven people and their pets.
St Francis E’s-cape is a modern house located in the heart of the St Francis Village. The double-storey house has beautiful views over the village and is ideal for family and pets all year round.