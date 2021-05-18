Here's how you can see SA's national parks for less with new stokvel and travel club

A new stokvel and travel club option by South African National Parks (SANParks) will offer travellers special payment and discounted rates at select national parks on certain dates in 2021/2022.

The new initiative is one way to lure travellers back to the national parks, which is a popular South African attraction.

According to the Managing Executive: Tourism Development and Marketing, Hapiloe Sello, the Stokvel & Travel Club membership caters for all types of travellers, from grandmothers to corporate companies.

"There are over 800 000 registered stokvels and even more formal and informal travel clubs/ groups in South Africa. Travel clubs that qualify include groups of people who have special interests such as hiking or biking but also just groups of friends and large families that enjoy group travel.

"To qualify, stokvels and travel clubs have to register through the travel trade team in the reservations department. Once registered with SANParks, the group will receive a client code that can be used whenever a booking is made. The client code will automatically qualify the group for favourable payment terms and special discounts.

"Join in the fun, invite your friends and family to form a travel club with you. Tell your stokvel buddies to plan for a Sho't Left“, he said.

Sello said that the new offering will allow a group of 10 or more people to contribute money towards a combined visit to the selected national park on a future date of their choice.

SANParks is offering a 20% discount at Matyholweni, Agulhas Main Camp, Augrabies Falls, Bontebok, Wilderness Ebb-and-Flow, Glen Reenen and Golden Gate Hotel, Mopani, Skukuza Safari Lodge, Bontle, Leokwe and Mosu Lodge.

Travellers can book on the following dates:

· 03/05/2021 to 14/06/2021

· 22/08/2021 to 20/09/2021

· 12/10/2021 to 30/11/2021

· 19/01/2022 to 16/03/2022

· 03/05/2022 to 14/06/2022

· 21/08/2022 to 20/09/2022

· 11/10/2022 to 30/11/2022