Here’s your chance to vote for your 2020 South African tourism gem

South African travel and tourism data management company Jurni will award two unique tourism gems aka Jurni Gems this year. Last year, Jurni launched the hugely successful Jurni Gem social media campaign to put South Africa’s hidden tourism gems on the international and local tourism map. The winner of the campaign, Micro Adventure Tours in Johannesburg, was featured extensively in local and international press and received a brand new website: http://microadventuretours.co.za/ The 2020 Jurni Gem Award will bestow recognition to the most unique tourism experience and the most authentic accommodation establishment. South Africans are encouraged to nominate their favourite local accommodation and/or tourism experience. Anyone who nominates a tourism gem will stand a chance to win a prize. Dr Nomvuselelo Songelwa, Jurni CEO, said every South African knows at least one hidden gem.

“It could be an authentic accommodation establishment that is truly exceptional. Or, it could be a unique tourism experience that is often overlooked. It’s time to put these exceptional tourism offerings on the world map and make sure they get the attention they deserve,” said Songelwa.

Jurni will announce 18 nominees – two for each province – at WTM Africa in April. The two Jurni Gem winners for 2020 will be announced at Africa’s Travel Indaba in May 2020.

The Jurni Gem Winners for 2020 will be featured on the Jurni blog and receive prizes.

The process to nominate your favourite tourism gem and stand a chance to win is simple: choose a candidate who is currently active in the travel industry in South Africa, cite one or two short reasons why your chosen tourism offering stands out and why your nominee deserves to be South Africa’s Jurni Gem.

Visit jurni.co.za/jurnigem



