Holly Rey has a new travel series premiering this September

“Deeper” singer Holly Rey has created a new travel series which will be launching exclusively on Viva Nation TV this September.

Rey joins forces with other South Africans promoting the #SAISTRAVELREADY and #IAmTourism movements in a bid to promote domestic travel.

"South Africa is often described as a ‘world in one country’. From globally renowned restaurants eKapa, across the ski runs of the Eastern Cape to the beachplaygrounds of KwaZulu-Natal, we’ve got it all Mzansi," she said.

Rey has travelled around the country due to her career and hopes the new travel series entices others to travel. South Africa currently allows for intra-provincial travel.

“I’ve seen and visited some amazing places while performing all over South Africa. The local tourism industry is struggling with the current lockdown regulations, so it’s time we all got out there and discovered our beautiful country.