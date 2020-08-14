Holly Rey has a new travel series premiering this September
“Deeper” singer Holly Rey has created a new travel series which will be launching exclusively on Viva Nation TV this September.
Rey joins forces with other South Africans promoting the #SAISTRAVELREADY and #IAmTourism movements in a bid to promote domestic travel.
"South Africa is often described as a ‘world in one country’. From globally renowned restaurants eKapa, across the ski runs of the Eastern Cape to the beachplaygrounds of KwaZulu-Natal, we’ve got it all Mzansi," she said.
Rey has travelled around the country due to her career and hopes the new travel series entices others to travel. South Africa currently allows for intra-provincial travel.
“I’ve seen and visited some amazing places while performing all over South Africa. The local tourism industry is struggling with the current lockdown regulations, so it’s time we all got out there and discovered our beautiful country.
"Since the opening of intra-provincial leisure travel on July 30, the embattled tourism sector has been open and ready to welcome the nation. With robust Covid-19 health and safety protocols in place and strict precautions observed in our world-class hospitality infrastructure, there’s never been a better time to discover Mzansi for yourself, " she said.
In collaboration with this campaign, Rey will be shed insight on the remarkable opportunities that exist for travel within the country. For each week of her six-week campaign, Rey will live stream short performances from beautiful and iconic locations around KZN.
She will also release a track called “Home” with a music video shot in the showcased destinations. All proceeds from the sales and streams on the track will go back to Tourism via Warrior 500, a non-profit initiative within the tourism sector.