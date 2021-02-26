Hot SA properties with views and luxurious experiences

South Africa wasn't voted as one of Conde Nast's 2021 Best Holiday destinations for nothing. The country offers some of the best views and luxury experiences. We list a few: Babylonstoren, Western Cape View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babylonstoren (@babylonstoren) Five-star property Babylonstoren is one of the oldest Cape Dutch farms, set at the foot of Simonberg in the Franschhoek wine valley. Here, you will find a fruit and vegetable garden, luxury accommodation, fine food and a Garden Spa. The swimming pool, which many travellers snap photographs of, is a restored farm reservoir.

Included in your stay is their famous Babylonstoren breakfast, a guided garden tour and farm walk, guided fishing, bicycles to explore the 200-hectare farm, rowing at the dam, morning harvest with the gardeners, bread baking and more.

Rates start from R7 100, depending on the season you book and the room type. Visit www.babylonstoren.com

Indigo Fields, KwaZulu-Natal

Visiting Indigo Fields, nestled among many other farms near the famous town of Nottingham Road in KwaZulu-Natal, feels like you have stumbled onto the location of a high-budget Hollywood romance movie. With its hectares of lavender fields and charming pool, travellers will have plenty of photo opportunities for those snaps for the gram.

Let’s not forget the boma spa treatments situated in an indigenous bush, luxury accommodation and dining experiences that would make anyone swoon. Indigo Fields offers deluxe suites, all tastefully decorated in a different theme, and cottages for couples who want added seclusion.

Rates start from R2250pp. Visit www.indigofields.co.za

Kosi Forest Lodge, KwaZulu-Natal

Kosi Forest Lodge is situated within iSimangaliso Wetland Park area in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. As you enter a magical world of lakes and raffia forests, switch off and use the time to reconnect with your partner. The limited electricity adds another charm to the escape.

The tent-style thatched forest rooms nestled under wide milkwood trees blend into the indigenous sand forest environment. Each tent has an outdoor bathroom boma. Activities include lake boat trips, 4x4 excursions to Kosi Mouth, snorkelling, and canoeing.

Rates start from R2022 pppns. Visit www.kosiforestlodge.co.za

Sibuya Game Reserve

Sibuya Game Reserve is an eco-destination about 120km from Port Elizabeth or East London. Unlike most game reserves, travellers park their vehicles at the reception and take a 45-minute cruise along the Kariega River to get to Sibuya.

Guests have the choice between staying at Forest or River Camp, which boasts luxury en-suite tents on raised wooden decks. After a sumptuous lunch, guests enjoy an afternoon game drive where they will get to spot some of the Big 5, followed by sundowners in the wild.

Other activities offered include canoeing, beach walks, river cruises and birding. Day visitors can enjoy a three-hour game drive and lunch if they choose not to spend the night.

Rates start from R4200 per person, per night sharing (pppns). Visit www.sibuya.co.za

