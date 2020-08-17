How much a flight ticket will cost you during level 2 lockdown

Now that inter-provincial travel has been given the green light, many South Africans are busy planning their much needed holiday responsibly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday, August 15, 2020, that the ban of inter-provincial travel will be lifted once the country moves into alert level 2 from midnight on Monday, August 17.

While some travellers will explore their province, others want to discover other destinations in the country, which may require flying.

Since the pandemic started, many airlines seized operations, opening to business travellers in June 2020.

IOL Travel looked at an estimated price you may pay for a flight to these destinations in South Africa. These results are based on return travel from August 28-30, 2020 for one person. Rates may differ according to the dates of your trip.