How much a flight ticket will cost you during level 2 lockdown
Now that inter-provincial travel has been given the green light, many South Africans are busy planning their much needed holiday responsibly.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday, August 15, 2020, that the ban of inter-provincial travel will be lifted once the country moves into alert level 2 from midnight on Monday, August 17.
While some travellers will explore their province, others want to discover other destinations in the country, which may require flying.
Since the pandemic started, many airlines seized operations, opening to business travellers in June 2020.
IOL Travel looked at an estimated price you may pay for a flight to these destinations in South Africa. These results are based on return travel from August 28-30, 2020 for one person. Rates may differ according to the dates of your trip.
Durban to Johannesburg
FlySafair
A return trip from King Shaka International Airport to OR Tambo International Airport will cost from R938.
Mango
A return trip from King Shaka International Airport to OR Tambo International Airport will cost from R1603,96.
Johannesburg to Durban
FlySafair
A return trip from OR Tambo International Airport to King Shaka International Airport will cost from R1037.
Mango
A return trip from OR Tambo International Airport to King Shaka International Airport will cost from R1520,98.
Cape Town to Johannesburg
FlySafair
A return trip from Cape Town International Airport to OR Tambo International Airport will cost from R1638.
Mango
A return trip from Cape Town International Airport to OR Tambo International Airport will cost from R2684,96.
Johannesburg to Cape Town
FlySafair
A return trip from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town International Airport will cost from R2038.
Mango
A return trip from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town International Airport will cost from R2546,96.
Cape Town to Durban
FlySafair
A return trip from Cape Town International Airport to King Shaka International Airport will cost from R1638.
Mango
A return trip from Cape Town International Airport to King Shaka International Airport will cost from R1818,98.
Durban to Cape Town
FlySafair
A return trip from King Shaka International Airport to Cape Town International Airport will cost from R1638.
Mango
A return trip from King Shaka International Airport to Cape Town International Airport will cost from R1588,98.