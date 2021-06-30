How much an indulgent day at sea will cost you in South Africa

With South Africa boasting plenty of warm days during winter, nothing is more appealing than spending an indulgent day at sea. Celebrities like Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the A-listers known for enjoying sailing trips when they travel, and now you can, too. Great for social distancing, these day trips on state-of-the-art charters are thriving during the pandemic. If money is no object, these luxe offerings can tailor to your every whim, whether you seek champagne brunches, sea spas or a DJ for a sunset party. Here are some options in SA:

Cape Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waterfront Charters (@waterfront_charters) Waterfront Charters Take a scenic, four-hour cruise from the Cape Town V&A Waterfront on board Enigma. The state-of-the-art catamaran sails to Clifton Bay or Table Bay. Besides relishing in the luxury finishes, guests can indulge in exquisite meals, dance to the sounds of a DJ, and get adventurous with stand-up paddleboarding – all at an additional cost. The four-hour trip costs R24 000 for up to 30 guests. Visit www.waterfrontcharters.co.za/

Luxury Yacht Charters Spend a day unwinding at sea on board the Mirage, an extravagant catamaran that boasts all the mod cons for a stress-free voyage. Offering unparalleled views of Cape Town, the excursion sails Table Bay and surrounding areas. Upon arrival, enjoy a glass of bubbly while you soak in the panoramic views around you. Once at sea, enjoy time at the floating pool, conquer the water slide or try out stand-up paddleboarding. Curated menus, DJ and other luxury amenities are arranged on request. The eight-hour trip costs R132 000 for up to 80 passengers. Visit https://luxuryyachtcharters.co.za/. Gqeberha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raggy Charters (@raggycharters) Raggy Charters For those who are adventurous, Raggy Charters shark cage diving tour day cruise offers plenty of thrills. Travellers meet at the Nelson Mandela Bay Yacht Club at the Port Elizabeth Harbour. During the trip, you may spot bottlenose dolphins, humpback dolphins, southern right whales, humpback whales, minke whales, Cape fur seals and various species of sharks. And, you may get a front-row seat to all the Sardine Run action if you travel during their migration. There is a stop at Bird Island, home to 250 000 Cape gannets, the largest breeding colony on the planet. The 19-hectare island also offers excellent views of the African penguins and the lighthouse. The shark cage diving takes place at Black Rocks. Here, you can enjoy topside and cage dive viewing of the great white sharks. Also part of the itinerary is St Croix Island and the Alexandria Dunefield. The cost of a private tour for 12 people is $6 000 (R85 317). Tours are weather dependent. Visit www.raggycharters.co.za/.

Durban View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aqua Nautical Adventures (@aqua_nautical_adv) Aqua Nautical Adventures Get the family or your mates together for a breathtaking harbour fishing trip. Jump on board one of Aqua Nautical Adventures luxury vessels to explore Durban Harbour and its famous fishing spots.

Aqua Nautical Adventures provides all the rods, reels, tackle and bait. All you have to bring is your own food and drinks. After you fish, relax by the dock while the team fillets your fish, or you could set up the gas braai for lunch. The four-hour harbour trip costs R2 800 and R15 000 for a 12-hour trip. One-hour family cruises are available for R1 250 a trip for up to 10 people. Visit www.aquanautical.co.za/. Madevu Charters Expect sleek exterior, upmarket interior and luxe comfort when you step onboard the Madevu Charters at Wilson’s Wharf in Durban. A two-hour journey costs R6 000. Amenities include a fully stocked cash bar, open sundeck, 42-inch plasma screen, lounge and dining area, sound system with speakers throughout, ladies and gents facilities and more.