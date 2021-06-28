How SA airlines are adapting to Level 4 travel restrictions

South African airlines are busy updating their flight schedules to adhere to adjusted Level 4 regulations, which came into effect on June 28. Susan van der Ryst, the corporate communications head for Comair, said there had been no impact on their morning flight today.

She said in an email: "The newly imposed travel restrictions will require some adjustment to our flight schedule over the next couple of weeks. Affected customers will be re-accommodated and contacted. We will continue to provide updates on our website and social media platforms." Meanwhile, Lift, which operate daily flights from Joburg, were working through the travel implications to ensure the airline adheres to the latest restrictions. A Lift spokesperson said: "We are still working to unpack the travel implications from the president's latest address.

"For now, flights will still continue as scheduled or adjusted to meet curfew. We will accept travellers needing to return home at this time. For business travellers, we will require an official letter with a company letterhead stating that the purpose of travel is business-related." The spokesperson said the airline will adhere to all Covid-19 precautions and abide by the government restrictions. "With these developments in mind, we have temporarily amended our policies to allow travellers to change or cancel flights with less than 24 hours’ notice. No admin fees will be charged, but any difference in fares may still apply. The safety of our travellers comes first, and we will do our best to support all queries during these challenging times," the spokesperson said.