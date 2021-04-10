How to explore South Africa like a tourist

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Now that domestic travel is slowly starting to pick up, why not tick a few activities off your bucket list, some of which have mass appeal to tourists. Hike Cape Town An early morning hike to Lion's Head. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Possibly one of the most popular cities to hike within South Africa is Cape Town. Boasting many hiking routes, including Table Mountain, travellers can enjoy a route any time of the day. If you’re not sure which one to choose, Cape Town Tourism has put together several handy guides to assist you, including winter hikes with waterfalls, the best Table Mountain hikes and the top hikes for beginners. Explore Johannesburg Street art tours through Maboneng are popular for travellers. Johannesburg is home to many tours, activities and experiences. There are walking and food tours through Soweto, street art tours through Maboneng, cycling activities through the city and so much more. Airbnb Experiences has a few unusual offerings.

Swim in Durban

Young surfers jump off from a North beach pier on a hot sunny day in Durban with scores of visitors visiting the beach.Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency(ANA)

With waters around South Africa cooling right now, at this time of year, Durban’s waters are almost always inviting for a swim. The city’s beaches are much-loved by tourists at all times of the year for this very reason. Pack a picnic, pick up a book and head to these warm Indian Ocean waters for a day of relaxation. Frolic in the waves and just take in the natural beauty of the city. If you’re keen on water activities, there are various companies offering surf lessons, stand-up paddleboarding and more.

Search the Big 5 at Kruger National Park

File photograph: Kruger National Park

The Kruger National Park is South Africa’s much-loved game reserve. Popular with tourists, there’s plenty to see and do. Book a luxury lodge for a night, go on a self game drive or head to one of the many eateries scattered about.

Use the City Sightseeing Bus

Get to know Durban a little better with a scenic tour of the city in a double-decker ricksha bus. Picture: File photo

Try the hop-on-hop-off bus at least once. City Sightseeing has buses in both Cape Town and Johannesburg. These experiences are not only a great way of learning more about the city through the recorded information that you listen to while onboard, but it’s also an excellent way to get around to the top sights. In Durban, there is the Ricksha Bus.