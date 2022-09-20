How to have an authentic travel experience in South Africa

South Africa has been a topic of discussion when it comes to tourism; we offer a diversity in people, culture and experiences. As Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism speaking on this year’s Tourism Month theme, “Rethinking Tourism” said: “This Tourism Month, we are aiming to inspire discussions about rethinking tourism for development, including education and job creation, as well as how it impacts the environment and opportunities to grow sustainably through this future-focused theme.’’

Although enthusiastic to explore South Africa, by repeatedly opting for the same experience, there are other ways to explore new and exciting experiences; new things in life can be delightfully rewarding. Culture Picture: follow alice/Pexels Wherever you are in the world, experiencing the culture of a new place is a key way to enjoy and explore travelling.

South Africa has world-renowned biodiversity and scenic views, while authentic experiences are unique to specific regions and times of year. If you’re looking to experience something unique, in Venda we have bare-knuckle fistfighting tournaments during the Musangwe bare-knuckle boxing season in late December. Tshepo Matlou, the head of marketing and communications at online booking platform Jurni, said: “When picking the kind of vacation you’d like, consider the cultural diversity of the country as a whole to get the most authentic experience, because authenticity includes regions and seasons as major factors.’’

The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival is another big event that takes place seasonally, so it would require booking and accommodation ahead of time. You won’t regret the colourful vibes and buzzing streets. Creativity Another way to have an authentic experience is through food, art and nature, which is a major part of a South African travel experience.

For example, an exclusive cultural experience on Halaal Hopper's rise of Islam at the Cape tour was presented in celebration of Tourism Month by Cape Town Tourism and the City of Cape Town yesterday. Having won the HalalTrip Travelers Choice Award as the Most Promising Muslim-Friendly City Destination of the Year at the inaugural Halal In Travel Awards, this tour highlighted a few of the establishments striving towards keeping Cape Town a Muslim-friendly city. Picture: Supplied by Cape Town Touris Walking tours of Durban for example, as suggested by Cheapflights, are filled with a range of architectural, culinary and historical facets that people experience on the ground as they walk through the city.

“At our hotels, we often recommend that visitors spend time exploring the attractions of the city they are staying in. “We believe guests should take a street art tour through the streets of Maboneng, visit Vilakazi Street in Soweto, use the morning for strolling through the many art galleries scattered within Cape Town’s CBD," says Sandra Kneubuhler, district director for Radisson Hotel Group in South Africa. Wild life

Picture: Fras Van Heerden/Pexels The Kruger National Park is known for being one of the most iconic wildlife safari destinations in the world, with some of the best wildlife on the continent. For those visiting the area who want an authentic bush escape, the Kruger Gate Hotel encapsulates the country’s hospitality in the most authentic way. The Lapa Restaurant on site is anchored around the warmth of South African dining heritage. People Meeting locals in whichever area one travels to is one of the best methods to immerse oneself in a new city. Walking tours, outdoor activities and cooking classes give travellers an opportunity to experience the friendliness that South Africans are famous for. Consider new experiences like sunset architectural tours of Pretoria, Cape Malay or African food tours, and one-day African print clothes design classes.

Another way to learn and experience South Africa is through township tours; Khayelitsha is one of the best and biggest townships in the city. Visitors from near and far enjoy guided tours through the townships. Picture: Supplied by Cape Town Touri ‘’The locals sustain businesses, so rethinking tourism should take into account the domestic market as well. International tourists love Cape Town, but it’s the locals who keep the city thriving,’’ said Duminy. So step out of your comfort zone, and experience the thrill of trying something new! You’ve got nothing to lose.