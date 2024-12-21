How wellness tourism is changing the South African travel industry

Wellness is now a larger market than many global mega-industries, including IT, sports, and pharmaceuticals. In spite of the rapid growth of green/sustainability businesses, the wellness market is more than 30% larger than the green economy at R87 billion.

The years between 2013 and 2023 could be dubbed “the wellness decade,” the time in which consumer interest and need for wellness became an explosive and permanent shift. Over the past decade, the industry has grown dramatically, with the wellness market now around 60% of the total global health expenditure of R191 trillion. From fitness and healthy eating to mental health and wellness tourism, wellness has become an everyday priority for people across the globe, including South Africa.

The Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2024 presents an optimistic outlook for the global wellness industry, serving as a catalyst for growth in wellness tourism markets worldwide. For South Africa, this report highlights significant opportunities to leverage its rich natural assets, indigenous healing practices, and increasing consumer demand for sustainable, personalised wellness experiences. South Africa is well-positioned to become a leading wellness tourism destination in the coming years Doctor Nadine de Freitas, Executive Director of the South African Spa Association, a key figure in the development of the country’s wellness industry, reflects on the Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2024, which was released at the Global Wellness Summit in Scotland.

According to De Freitas, the report underscores the exciting opportunities for South Africa to tap into the growing global demand for wellness and wellness tourism. “The Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2024 paints an optimistic picture for the global wellness industry, and South Africa is in an ideal position to be part of that growth,” says De Freitas. “We are seeing an increasing global interest in wellness tourism, which offers a tremendous opportunity for South Africa,” she says.

“With our world-class natural resources, rich cultural heritage, and unique indigenous healing traditions, our country has the potential to become a leading wellness destination in Africa.” Aligning global trends with local strengths De Freitas highlights a critical alignment between global trends and South Africa's local market dynamics, particularly in the area of personalised wellness experiences. Consumers are increasingly seeking holistic, individualised wellness offerings, and South Africa’s diverse landscapes and resources make it an ideal backdrop for this growing trend.

“Consumers today are looking for more than just relaxation — they want experiences that cater to their unique wellness needs and connect them with nature. South Africa’s vast landscapes, from the Kruger National Park to the Western Cape’s coastal beauty, provide a perfect setting for wellness tourism,” she says. “Our indigenous healing practices and natural resources, such as rooibos, baobab, and marula, play a vital role in crafting authentic, nature-driven wellness experiences.” The Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2024 emphasises that nature-based therapies and personalised wellness are not only rising trends but also key factors in consumer decision-making when choosing a wellness destination.

South Africa’s distinct blend of natural beauty, biodiversity, and indigenous healing wisdom positions it uniquely to meet this demand. The rise of sustainable wellness tourism As sustainability becomes a core value for consumers across the wellness tourism sector, South Africa has the opportunity to lead in promoting eco-conscious wellness practices. De Freitas underscores the importance of sustainable tourism in shaping the future of wellness tourism, both globally and within South Africa’s borders.

“Sustainability is a core principle that is shaping the future of wellness tourism. South Africa’s tourism sector has already made strides in promoting eco-friendly and sustainable travel options, and the wellness tourism segment is perfectly aligned with this,” says De Freitas. “By integrating sustainable practices into our wellness offerings, we can attract conscientious travellers who want to ensure their wellness journey also supports local communities and the environment.” The demand for eco-conscious wellness experiences continues to grow, and South Africa’s ongoing commitment to sustainable tourism practices provides a competitive edge in attracting global travellers.

Initiatives such as conservation efforts, community-based wellness programs, and eco-friendly resort designs ensure that wellness tourism in South Africa can contribute to both environmental sustainability and community development. Job creation and skills development in wellness tourism The growth of wellness tourism has the potential to significantly impact South Africa’s economy, particularly through job creation and skills development. De Freitas points out that the expansion of this sector could be transformative, especially for rural communities.

“The growth of wellness tourism will directly contribute to job creation, particularly in rural regions,” she says. “We are seeing more initiatives that train local communities in wellness practices, creating a skilled workforce that not only benefits from tourism but also preserves and promotes traditional wellness knowledge.” By providing training and certification in wellness therapies, spas, and wellness centers, South Africa can cultivate a local workforce capable of delivering high-quality services.