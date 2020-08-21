ICYMI: Everything Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said about travel in level 2

If you are still wondering about level 2 and what to expect when travelling, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane recently shared some clarity at a briefing this week. Here are some of the takeaways: SA tourism sector is on the road to recovery Kubayi-Ngubane said that South Africa was on the road to recovery. "Our road to recovery as a sector has begun, we will in the coming weeks consolidated inputs received on the Tourism Sector Recovery Strategy before we will submit our plan to the cabinet. We intend to start as soon as possible with the implementation of the recovery plan. We are mindful that this is critical as tourism is one of the pillars for the broader South African economic recovery and growth.

"Heightened cooperation and partnerships amongst all sector players are essential as we implement our response plan and lay a foundation for a healthier, more resilient and competitive future," she said.

Future travellers are looking for a destination that offers diversity

Kubayi-Ngubane revealed that the analysis of the global trends show that "today and tomorrow’s traveller is looking for a destination that offers diversity".

She said: "They will be still cautious to move from one country to the other during their tours and therefore are looking for countries that offer more experiences. South Africa as a destination offers variety and diversity attractions, products and activities with world-class experiences giving us competitive and comparative advantage amongst other destinations for this new global traveller.

"We will continue to do this analysis and rebuilt our marketing proposition of destination South Africa, this as we move one step at a time," she said.

International and domestic investor interest

Kubayi-Ngubane said despite the adversities caused by Covid-19, the sector was encouraged by the interest received from both domestic and international investors looking for opportunities in the tourism sector.

"This gives hope that the supply side of the tourism sector will not only recover, but has the potential to surpass where we were as a sector prior to the pandemic. Our responsibility is to ensure that as we recover and grow, we bring along the previously disadvantaged groups, thereby ensuring inclusivity, transformation and sustainability of our tourism sector. We will use our Tourism Equity Fund as a mechanism to support this transformation imperative in the sector," she said.

South Africa is ready for safe travel

Kubayi-Ngubane said measures are in place to protect travellers and tourism employees from Covid-19.

"We are confident that measures have been put in place to protect employees, suppliers, tourists and all those who are involved with the sector. As government, we remain committed to work in a coordinated manner to ensure recovery that meets the national development objectives. Our main goal is to ensure that no tourism facility becomes a source of the spread of the pandemic and we are encouraged that since the beginning of the opening and bringing activities back, we are still doing well," she said.

Accommodation under level 2

Accommodation facilities are expected to ensure that their breakfast and reception area keep to 50 percent of occupancy space.

Restaurants

Onsite consumption of alcohol is permitted at licensed restaurants, bars every day. Curfew time starts at 10 pm. Some establishments are offering patrons the option to scan a bar code and read the menu on their cellphone.

Tourist attractions

All tourist attractions are open. These include theme parks, amusement parks, water parks, family entertainment centres, zoos, aquariums, science centres, nature and game reserves, national parks and other entertainment and cultural attractions.

Tourism attractions must ensure social distancing and marking floors where tourists must stand. Try to book online bookings were possible. The wearing of masks and frequent sanitisation is mandatory.

Weddings

The wedding host or function venue must ensure that they comply with the requirement of a maximum of 50 people, and need to comply with social distancing, sanitising and the wearing of masks.