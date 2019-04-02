“South Africa is one of the most photogenic countries on the planet, and I’m incredibly proud to help showcase the beauty of our country with the rest of the world"

This month will see the roll-out of a new Instagram initiative that will showcase the best of South Africa through the month of April 2019. This collaboration between South African Tourism (SA Tourism), along with partners Travelstart and @SouthAfrica, will see fifteen local and international Instagrammers descend on attractions and spots in all nine South African provinces to photograph the best 25 locations.

These pictures will be shared on all SA Tourism’s global social media platforms and will be driven by the @MeetSouthAfrica account on Instagram.

In addition to this, content will be featured on @Travelstart and @SouthAfrica. This Insta Tour is part of SA Tourism’s 25 years of Democracy celebrations.

On 27 April 2019, South Africa’s National Freedom Day, the Insta Tour will culminate in the SA Tourism Instameet in the seaside town of Arniston in the Western Cape.

“We live in a creative yet exciting world where images and visuals of beautiful places play a huge part in people’s decision making when it comes to choosing a holiday destination,” says SA Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona.

“Having 15 Instagrammers scouting the entire South Africa for the 25 best Instagrammable locations will further highlight the beauty South Africa has to offer and will expose the world to some of our lesser known sights, but still worth travelling to see. And doing this at a special time in our history adds further significance to the Insta Tour.”

The international Instagrammers part of the Insta Tour are from Hawaii, USA, Canada, Germany and Australia. They will join established and well-known local South African Instagrammers.